Oklahoma historical figures share stories in new Voices of Oklahoma book

‘I heard a little rustling sound, and I kinda opened my eyes and looked around. Couldn’t move much. There were about three or four pistols aimed at my head. They were reaching around the tree at me.”

What happened next?

World War II veteran Shawnee Stewart survived to share details with interviewer John Erling for the Voices of Oklahoma oral history project.

Many Tulsans know Erling as the person they listened to as they sipped their morning coffee.

A longtime talk show host on radio station KRMG, Erling is in the Oklahoma Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He continues to do what he does best, which is letting you ride piggyback on interesting conversations.

In 2009, Erling embraced his passion for Oklahoma stories by founding the oral history project Voices of Oklahoma. He began interviewing Oklahoma historical figures from all walks of life and posting the conversations to voicesofoklahoma.com, where the interviews are preserved for access.

Interview subjects such as Wilma Mankiller, Eddie Sutton, Boone Pickens and J.V. Haney have passed, but you can still hear them tell first-person stories via voicesofoklahoma.com.

When Voices of Oklahoma turned 10, selected interviews were cherry-picked for inclusion in a Voices of Oklahoma book written by Erling and John Hamill.

Now: Volume two has arrived.

“Since our first publication in 2018, we continued to record many more storytellers,” Erling said. “They deserved to be featured in another book. Even if people just read our book without going to the website, they will learn a lot about the people who make up this great state. But of course, the ‘rest of the story’ is told on the website.”

Volume two was broken down into topic-driven chapters like music, the military, health, education, sports and the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The quote from Stewart at the top of this story came from the military chapter. Stewart bailed out of a spiraling plane and fell onto enemy turf in 1945. The entirety of his Voices of Oklahoma interview isn’t in the book. Rather, it’s a slice of his story served up as an appetizer to make readers hungry for more.

Volume two’s nuggets include Billy Parker dropping his mop at a convenience store to rush to a life-changing radio audition, Danny Williams sharing tales of radio payola, Paul Andert’s encounter with George Patton, judge Stephanie Seymour confronting the “old boy” lawyer network, Ed Taylor’s interactions with Ted Turner, Joy Harjo’s turn to poetry, Jana Jae’s introduction to Buck Owens and Henry Bellmon, pre-senator, surviving a tank shelling.

“Of particular interest is the chapter on the Tulsa Race Massacre from the perspective of those who lived through it or have family stories to share,” Erling said. “One revelation is that the story of the race massacre was not only suppressed in the mainstream media through the years, but also was something not talked about in many homes in Greenwood.”

Volume two of Voices of Oklahoma is available only through Amazon. Following are selected excerpts:

Jim Halsey, impresario: “When we first started working with Mr. James Brown we did a lot of interviews and press conferences. And he said, ‘Mr. Halsey, I will always call you Mr. Halsey when we’re in front of people. I would appreciate it if you would call me Mr. James Brown because it shows we have respect for each other.’ I learned a lot from him. He was very important. He was very smart.”

Paul Andert, combat veteran: “I remember the first bullet and saying to myself, ‘What in the hell are you doing here?’ I did think: ‘I wonder how many more bullets there are going to be?’”

Ernestine Dillard, nurse, singer: “I worked for St. Joseph’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. And I was working the next floor up the night they shot Martin (Luther King Jr.) and brought him into the hospital emergency room. It was a very traumatic time, and it was a life-changing time for me.”

Gerald “Jerry” Gustafson, doctor who was a second-year resident at Dallas’ Parkland Memorial Hospital the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated: “All of a sudden the trap door in the roof of that elevator was open, and there was a state highway cop up in there with a machine gun. Honest to God, it was the first time that it really hit me that this is something really serious.”

Oral Roberts, evangelist: “A man stepped across the street, pulled out his gun, and shot at me. And the hole was 18 inches from my head. And the police asked him why he did that. He said he didn’t know. He didn’t know me. He didn’t have anything against me. He just felt like he should do it. And we forgave him and went on our way.”

Ted Owens, basketball coach: “Ada Lois Sipuel was from Chickasha. She had applied to the University of Oklahoma Law School, and they had turned her down, citing the state laws. She takes it all the way to the Supreme Court. Thurgood Marshall is her attorney. They give her an injunction, which allows her to go to class at OU until the Supreme Court rules on it.

“Out of curiosity one day, I said, ‘I’m going over to the law school and see this Ada Lois Sipuel.’ I went over and looked in a classroom and there was Ada Lois in class separated by a rope barrier from her fellow students. That just had such an impact on me. Segregation just hit me right in the face.”

Clayton Vaughn, hall of fame broadcaster: “I’ll tell you how powerful the media is, which I never knew until I was in Los Angeles. I’d been there not that long: six weeks, two months, tops. And was assigned to go out to Bob Hope’s house. He was having a news conference.

“At any Los Angeles Grade A news conference, there are going to be 15 cameras at least — sometimes 20, 25, if you count all the network people and all of the local people and some bozos in there because nobody checks. God knows how many microphones are up there.

“So we’re having this news conference, and I’m sitting back behind the cameras like I always do. And Hope finishes his thing, opens it up for questions, and I have a question. I said, ‘Mr. Hope ... what do you think?’ And he said, ‘Well, Clayton...’

“Whoa! And then I realized that I was his local news guy. He knew my name because I was on television. I was just simply stunned at that.”

Voices of Oklahoma, with hundreds of interviews in the bank, has expanded to the podcast realm in addition to the online site and the books. Accepted by educators and students as a resource for Oklahoma history, Voices of Oklahoma resulted in Erling being inducted into the Oklahoma Historians Hall of Fame.