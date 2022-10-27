 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma bestsellers for Oct. 30, 2022

FICTION

1. “Liberation Day: Stories” by George Saunders (Random House)

2. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “Some of Tim’s Stories” by S. E. Hinton (University of Oklahoma Press)

6. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

7. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

8. “Before I Do” by Sophie Cousens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “The Whalebone Theatre” by Joanna Quinn (Knopf Publishing Group)

10. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me” by Ralph Macchio (Dutton)

2. “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)

3. “I Am a Man: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey for Justice” by Joe Starita (St. Martin’s Griffin)

4. “Letters to Martin: Meditations on Democracy in Black America” by Randall Maurice Jelks (Lawrence Hill Books)

5. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

8. “Revenge of the Librarians” by Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

9. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

10. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)

CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

2. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

3. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

4. “Flying with Finn” by Joan Jenkinson (Cedar Gate)

5. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

6. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

7. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

8. “Rumble Fish” by S. E. Hinton (Delacorte Press)

9. “Tex” by S. E. Hinton (Delacorte Press)

10. “Taming the Star Runner” by S. E. Hinton (Delacorte Press)

