FICTION

1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

2. “This Strange Garment” by Nicole Callihan (Terrapin Books)

3. “In the Lives of Puppets” by TJ Klune (Tor Books)

4. “Crushing It” by Jennifer L Knox (Copper Canyon Press)

5. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

6. “Legends & Lattes” by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)

7. “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “Mom, Can I Do My Laundry at Your House?” by Olivia Roberts (Chronicle Books)

9. “House of Cotton” by Monica Brashears (Flatiron Books)

10. “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lahane (Harper)

NONFICTION

1. “Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

2. “The Moscow Rules” by Jonna Mendez & Antonio Mendez (PublicAffairs)

3. “Spy Dust: Two Masters of Disguise Reveal the Tools and Operations That Helped Win the Cold War” by Jonna Mendez & Antonio Mendez (Atria Books)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “Devil & Sherlock Holmes” by David Grann (Vintage)

6. “1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Volume 1: A Photographic History” by Karlos K Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)

7. “Lost City of Z” by David Grann (Vintage)

8. “Murder of Emmett Till: A Graphic History” by Karlos Hill and Dave Dodson (Oxford University Press, USA)

9. “Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History” by Bill Janovitz (Hachette Books)

10. “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir” by Lucinda Williams (Crown Publishing Group)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Remember” by Joy Harjo (Random House Studio)

2. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah Harrison (Dial Books)

3. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

4. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

5. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

6. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

7. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

8. “Kitty and the Moonlight Rescue” by Paula Harrison (Greenwillow Books)

9. “Outsiders” by S E Hinton (Viking Books for Young Readers)

10. “Mary Had a Little Glam” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.