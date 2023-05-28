Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FICTION

1. “Kaw Lake” by Ethan Richards (Primal Publishing)

2. “Chain Gang All Stars” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Pantheon Books)

3. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

4. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books)

5. “Queen Charlotte” by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes (Avon Books)

6. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by Tom Hanks (Knopf Publishing Group)

7. “Uncommon Type: Some Stories” by Tom Hanks (Vintage)

8. “Yellowface” by R. F. Kuang (William Morrow & Company)

9. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

10. “The Letter” by Janie Jacks (Roadrunner Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Fatherland: A Memoir of War, Conscience, and Family Secrets” by Burkhard Bilger (Random House)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “The Creative Field Guide to Northeast Oklahoma” by Liz Blood (Okiebug Publishing)

4. “The Daily Dad: 366 Meditations on Parenting, Love, and Raising Great Kids” by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

5. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

6. “Noodling for Flatheads: Moonshine, Monster Catfish, and Other Southern Comforts” by Burkhard Bilger (Scribner Book Company)

7. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

8. “Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History” by Bill Janovitz (Hachette Books)

9. “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir” by Lucinda Williams (Crown Publishing Group)

10. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “No Is All I Know!” by Chris Grabenstein (Random House Books for Young Readers)

2. “What Was the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921?” by Caleb Gayle (Penguin Workshop)

3. “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library” by Chris Grabenstein (Yearling Books)

4. “Dog Squad” by Chris Grabenstein (Yearling Books)

5. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” by Wendy Loggia (Golden Books)

7. “The Smartest Kid in the Universe” by Chris Grabenstein (Yearling Books)

8. “Mr. Lemoncello’s Library Olympics” by Chris Grabenstein (Yearling Books)

9. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)

10. “Dog Man: Ten Thousand Fleas Under the Sea” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

