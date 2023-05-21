FICTION

1. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by Tom Hanks (Knopf Publishing Group)

2. “Queen Charlotte” by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes (Avon Books)

3. “Uncommon Type: Some Stories” by Tom Hanks (Vintage)

4. “Chain Gang All Stars” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Pantheon Books)

5. “The Letter” by Janie Jacks (Roadrunner Press)

6. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

7. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

8. “Friday Black” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Mariner Books)

9. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

10. “In the Lives of Puppets” by TJ Klune (Tor Books)

NONFICTION

1. “His Majesty’s Airship: The Life and Tragic Death of the World’s Largest Flying Machine” by S. C. Gwynne (Scribner Book Company)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History” by S. C. Gwynne (Scribner Book Company)

4. “The Creative Field Guide to Northeast Oklahoma” by Liz Blood (Okiebug Publishing)

5. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

6. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

7. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

8. “Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History” by Bill Janovitz (Hachette Books)

9. “Excellent Advice for Living: Wisdom I Wish I’d Known Earlier” by Kevin Kelly (Viking)

10. “I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us” by Kristin Chenoweth (Harper Celebrate)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “All Kinds of Special” by Tammi Sauer (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)

2. “Mixed Feelings” by Jalyn Halpine (Josephs Ministry LLC)

3. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

4. “The Naturals” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

5. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

6. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

7. “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” by Judy Blume (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

8. “Killer Instinct” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

9. “Being the Boss” by Vicky J. Wedel (Redemption Press)

10. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.

