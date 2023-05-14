FICTION

1. “City of Blows” by Tim Blake Nelson (Unnamed Press)

2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

3. “Chain Gang All Stars” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Pantheon Books)

4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

5. “The Little Old Lady Who Broke All the Rules” by Catharina Ingelman-Sundberg (Harper Paperbacks)

6. “In the Lives of Puppets” by TJ Klune (Tor Books)

7. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

8. “Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V E Schwab (Tor Books)

9. “The Half Moon” by Mary Beth Keane (Scribner Book Company)

10. “Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W.W. Norton & Company)

3. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

4. “Prize for the Fire” by Rilla Askew (University of Oklahoma Press)

5. “Catching the Light” by Joy Harjo (Yale University Press)

6. “Band that Played On: The Extraordinary Story of the 8 Musicians Who Went Down with the Titanic” by Steve Turner (Thomas Nelson)

7. “I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts” by Kristin Chenoweth (Harper Celebrate)

8. “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir” by Lucinda Williams (Crown Publishing Group)

9. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond (Crown Publishing Group, NY)

10. “Creative Field Guide to Northeast Oklahoma” by Liz Blood (Okiebug Publishing)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Naturals” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

2. “Bad Blood” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

3. “All In” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

4. “Killer Instinct” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

5. “Remember” by Joy Harjo (Random House Studio)

6. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

7. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

8. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

9. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

10. “The Sun and the Star (From the World of Percy Jackson)” by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro (Disney Hyperion)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.