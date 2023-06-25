FICTION

1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

2. “Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl” by Renée Rosen (Berkley Books)

3. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley Books)

4. “Girl Juice” by Benji Nate (Drawn & Quarterly)

5. “Bad Hobby: Poems” by Kathy Fagan (Milkweed Editions)

6. “Chain Gang All-Stars” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Pantheon Books)

7. “The Galleons: Poems” by Rick Barot (Milkweed Editions)

8. “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley Books)

9. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

10. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band Volume 2” by Carmen Fields (University of Oklahoma Press)

2. “The Creative Field Guide to Northeast Oklahoma” by Liz Blood (Okiebug Publishing)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

5. “A Promise Kept: The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and McGirt v. Oklahoma” by Robert J. Miller and Robbie Ethridge (University of Oklahoma Press)

6. “The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man” by David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of Right-Wing Extremism” by Jeffrey Toobin (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

9. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “All Kinds of Special” by Tammi Sauer (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)

2. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

3. “The Survivor Tree: Oklahoma City’s Symbol of Hope and Strength” by Gaye Saunders (Roadrunner Press)

4. “Heartstopper: Volume 1” by Alice Oseman (Graphix)

5. “What Was the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921?” by Caleb Gayle (Penguin Workshop)

6. “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

7. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

8. “Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection” by Martin Handford (Candlewick Press)

9. “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” by Wendy Loggia (Golden Books)

10. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

