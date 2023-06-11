FICTION

1. “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai (Penguin Books)

2. “Deaf Republic: Poems” by Ilya Kaminsky (Graywolf Press)

3. “Felon: Poems” by Reginald Dwayne Betts (W. W. Norton & Company)

4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

5. “Yellowface” by R. F. Kuang (William Morrow & Company)

6. “The Guest” by Emma Cline (Random House)

7. “The Wishing Game” by Meg Shaffer (Ballantine Books)

8. “Chain Gang All-Stars” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Pantheon Books)

9. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books)

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe (Oni Press)

3. “The Osage Indian Murders: The True Story of a Multiple Murder Plot to Acquire the Estates of Wealthy Osage Tribe Members” by Lawrence J. Hogan (Amlex)

4. “Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street” by Victor Luckerson (Random House)

5. “Folk Music: A Bob Dylan Biography in Seven Songs” by Greil Marcus (Yale University Press)

6. “The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon Books)

7. “Maybe We’ll Make It: A Memoir” by Margo Price (University of Texas Press)

8. “Standing in the Forest of Being Alive” by Katie Farris (Alice James Books)

9. “The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man” by David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Best Minds: How Allen Ginsberg Made Revolutionary Poetry from Madness” by Stevan M. Weine (Fordham University Press)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Remember” by Joy Harjo (Random House Studio)

2. “What Was the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921?” by Caleb Gayle (Penguin Workshop)

3. “Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

4. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

5. “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” by Wendy Loggia (Golden Books)

6. “Bluey: Big Book of Games: An Activity Book” by Penguin Young Readers Licenses (Penguin Young Readers Licenses)

7. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)

8. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

9. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

10. “Being the Boss” by Vicky J. Wedel (Redemption Press)

— From Staff Reports

