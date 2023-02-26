FICTION

1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

2. “In the Air” by Michael Wright (Michael Wright)

3. “Revolutions of All Colors” by Dewaine Farria (Syracuse University Press)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. “Friday Black” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Mariner Books)

6. “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan (S&S/Marysue Ricci Books)

7. “Stealing” by Margaret Verble (Mariner Books)

8. “Legends & Lattes” by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)

9. “City of Blows” by Tim Blake Nelson (Unnamed Press)

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

NONFICTION

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Promise Kept: The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and McGirt v. Oklahoma” by Robert J. Miller and Robbie F. Ethridge (University of Oklahoma Press)

4. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House)

5. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

7. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton Books)

8. “Pirate Enlightenment, or the Real Libertalia” by David Graeber (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

9. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

10. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

CHILDREN/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Saving Fable” by Scott Reintgen (Crown Books for Young Readers)

2. “Ashlords” by Scott Reintgen (Ember)

3. “Escaping Ordinary” by Scott Reintgen (Crown Books for Young Readers)

4. “Nyxia” by Scott Reintgen (Ember)

5. “Breaking Badlands” by Scott Reintgen (Crown Books for Young Readers)

6. “The Problem with Prophecies” by Scott Reintgen (Aladdin Paperbacks)

7. “Goodnight Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

8. “Captain America: The Ghost Army” by Alan Gratz (Graphix)

9. “The First Woman Cherokee Chief: Wilma Pearl Mankiller” by Patricia Morris Buckley (Random House Books for Young Readers)

10. “Kristy’s Great Idea” by Ann M. Martin (Scholastic Paperbacks)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. — From Staff Reports