FICTION

1. “City of Blows” by Tim Blake Nelson (Unnamed Press)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

4. “Don’t Fear the Reaper” by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga Press)

5. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco Press)

6. “Big Swiss” by Jen Beagin (Scribner Book Company)

7. “Stone Blind” by Natalie Haynes (Harper)

8. “Zombie Sharks with Metal Teeth” by Stephen Graham Jones (Lazy Fascist Press)

9. “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson (Ballantine Books)

10. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America” by Dahila Lithwick (Penguin Press)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Fighting with the Filthy Thirteen: The World War II Story of Jack Womer, Ranger and Paratrooper” by Steven C. DeVito and Jack Womer (Casemate)

4. “Jack S*it: Voluptuous Bagels and Other Concerns of Jack Friedman” by Barry Friedman (Babylon Books)

5. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Financial Feminist: Overcome the Patriarchy’s Bullsh*t to Master Your Money and Build a Life You Love” by Tori Dunlap (Dey Street Books)

8. “Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People” by Tracy Kidder (Random House)

9. “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)

10. “I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us” by Kristin Chenoweth (Harper Celebrate)

CHILDREN/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

2. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

3. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

4. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

5. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids

6. “Bernice Gets Carried Away” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

7. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

8. “Friends Stick Together” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

9. “Bear Is Awake” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

10. “My Friend Maggie” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.