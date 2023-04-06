FICTION

1. “Hang the Moon” by Jennette Walls (Scribner Book Company)

2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

3. “The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin (Algonquin Books)

4. “The Florentine Poet” by William Bernhardt (Babylon Books)

5. “The Last Green Valley” by Mark Sullivan (Lake Union Publishing)

6. “City of Blows” by Tim Blake Nelson (Unnamed Press)

7. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)

8. “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery / Saga Press)

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

10. “Friday Black” by Nana Kwame Adjej-Brenyah (Mariner Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

3. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

4. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond (Crown Publishing Group)

5. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

6. “Jack S*it: Voluptuous Bagels and Other Concerns of Jack Friedman” by Barry Friedman (Babylon Books)

7. “The Teachers: A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable, Important Profession” by Alexandra Robbins (Dutton)

8. “Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)

9. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford (Harmony)

CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “A Door in the Dark” by Scott Reintgen (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

2. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

3. “Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

4. “Shaped by Her Hands: Potter Maria Martinez” by Anna Harber Freeman and Barbara Gonzales (Albert Whitman & Company)

5. “Remember” by Joy Harjo (Random House Studio)

6. “My Friend Maggie” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

7. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

8. “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Pena and Christian Robinson (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

9. “Friends Stick Together” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

10. “Extraordinary Jane” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.