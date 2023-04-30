FICTION

1. “City of Blows” by Tim Blake Nelson (Unnamed Press)

2. “The Seaside Library” by Brenda Novak (Mira Books)

3. “Don’t Back Down” by Sharon Sala (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

4. “Stealing” by Margaret Verble (Mariner Books)

5. “For Those Who Are Lost” by Julia Bryan Thomas (Sourcebooks Landmark)

6. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books)

7. “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga Press)

8. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)

9. “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

10. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner Book Company)

NONFICTION

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

2. “Cathy B. Graham: Full Bloom: Joyful Designs for the Table” by Clinton Smith (Vendome Press)

3. “In Search of Peace” by Yousef Khanfar (Art Blanc)

4. “Invisible Eve” by Yousef Khanfar (Rizzoli International Publications)

5. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond (Crown Publishing Group)

6. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

7. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

8. “A Promise Kept: The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and McGirt v. Oklahoma” by Robert J. Miller and Robbie Ethridge (University of Oklahoma Press)

9. “A Fever In the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan (Viking)

10. “Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History” by Bill Janovitz (Hachette Books)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

2. “Powwow Day” by Traci Sorell (Charlesbridge Publishing)

3. “Goodnight Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

4. “Extraordinary Jane” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

5. “Remember” by Joy Harjo (Random House Studio)

6. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)

7. “Bugblock” by Christopher Franceschelli (Harry N. Abrams)

8. “100 Mighty Dragons All Named Broccoli” by David LaRochelle (Dial Books)

9. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Viking Books for Young Readers)

10. “I’m Sticking with You–And the Chicken Too!” by Smriti Prasadam-Halls (Godwin Books)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.