FICTION

1. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner Book Company)

2. “City of Blows” by Tim Blake Nelson (Unnamed Press)

3. “The Queen’s Gambit” by Walter Tevis (Vintage)

4. “Homecoming” by Kate Morton (Mariner Books)

5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

6. “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books)

7. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

8. “Tress of the Emerald Sea” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Books)

9. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)

10. “A Day of Fallen Night” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury Publishing)

NONFICTION

1. “I Can See for Miles” by Hollie Stuart (Independently Published)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present” by Adrienne Keene (Ten Speed Press)

4. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond (Crown Publishing Group)

5. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

7. “Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History” by Bill Janovitz (Hachette Books)

8. “Finding Me: A Memoir” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

9. “Black Wall Street: From Riot to Renaissance in Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District” by Hannibal B. Johnson (Eakin Press)

10. “Roger A. Deakins: Byways” by Roger A. Deakins (Damiani Ltd)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

2. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

3. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

4. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

5. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

6. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

7. “Dog Man: Twenty Thousands Fleas Under the Sea” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

8. “Friends Stick Together” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

9. “My Friend Maggie” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

10. “Remember” by Joy Harjo (Random House Studio)