OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
2. ‘The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
3. “Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hilary Clinton (Simon & Schuster / St. Martin’s Press)
5. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)
6. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)
9. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
10. “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton & Company)
NONFICTION
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks—Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
3. “Secret Oklahoma City: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” by Jeff Provine (Reedy Press)
4. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
5. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman (Dutton Books)
6. “Oklahoma Pride” by Gary Raskob (Full Circle Press)
7. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books)
8. “Master of None: How a Jack-Of-All-Trades Can Still Reach the Top” by Clifford Hudson (Harper Business)
9. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos K. Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)
10. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “One Sheep, Two Sheep” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)
2. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)
3. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
4. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)
5. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
6. “Princess in Training” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
7. “Making a Friend” by Tammi Sauer (HarperCollins)
8. “Sydney and Taylor Take a Flying Leap” by Jacqueline Davies (Clarion Books)
9. “The Farm That Mac Built” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
10. “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books for Young Readers)