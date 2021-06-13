OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
3. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)
4. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
5. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Group)
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
7. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday Books)
8. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. “Fire in Beulah” by Rilla Askew (Penguin Group)
NONFICTION
1. “Legal Writing” by Robert E. Bacharach (American Bar Association)
2. “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton Books)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos K. Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)
5. “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Mary E. Jones Parrish (Trinity University Press)
6. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
7. “An Impulse to Keep” by Greenwood Art Project ([Name] Publications)
8. “The Victory of Greenwood” by Carlos A. Moreno (Jenkin Lloyd-Jones Press)
9. “The Burning: The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Tim Madigan (St. Martin’s Griffin)
10. “White Riot/Black Massacre: A Brief History of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” by Kris Rose (Microcosm Publishing)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Burning (Young Readers Edition): Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Tim Madigan and Hilary Beard (Henry Holt & Company)
2. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Qurayash Ali Lansana (Calliope Group)
3. “Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card (Tor Books)
4. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)
5. “Across the Tracks: Remembering Greenwood, Black Wall Street, and the Tulsa Race Massacre” by Alverne Ball and Stacey Robinson (Abrams Comicarts—Megascope)
6. “A Kids Book About the Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carlos A. Moreno (A Kids Book About)
7. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle (Philomel Books)
8. “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)
9. “Aamila’s Adventure: Remembering the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” by Tara Henderson (Rosedog Books)
10. “King of Scars” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)