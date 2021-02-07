OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton Books)
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
3. “1984” by George Orwell (Signet Book)
4. “There There” by Tommy Orange (Vintage)
5. “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
6. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)
7. “Exhalation: Stories” by Ted Chiang (Vintage)
8. “Instructions for Seeing a Ghost” by Steve Bellin-Oka (Caesar Kleberg Foundation for Wildlife Conservation)
9. “The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop” by Frannie Flagg (Random House)
10. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
NONFICTION
1. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
4. “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May (Riverhead Books)
5. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
6. “Nine Days: The Race to Save Martin Luther King Jr.’s Life and Win the 1960 Election” by Paul Kendrick and Stephen Kendrick (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
7. “Union: A Democrat, A Republican, and a Search for Common Ground” by Jordan Blashek and Christopher Haugh (Little Brown and Company)
8. “Let Me Tell You What I Mean” by Joan Didion (Knopf Publishing Group)
9. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)
10. “America’s Sacred Sites: 50 Faithful Reflections on Our National Monuments and Historic Landmarks” by Brad Lyons and Bruce Barkhauer (Chalice Press)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
2. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
3. “Unplugged” by Gordon Korman (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)
4. “Bad Kitty Goes on Vacation” by Nick Bruel (Roaring Brook Press)
5. “Pat the Bunny” by Dorothy Kunhardt (Golden Books)
6. “The Wheels on the Bus” by Paul O. Zelinsky (Dutton Books for Young Readers)
7. “Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas (Balzer + Bray/HarperTeen)
8. “My Little Golden Book About Ruth Bader Ginsburg” by Shana Corey (Golden Books)
9. “The Secret Life of Sam” by Kim Ventrella (HarperCollins)
10. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (Ember)
The Oklahoma best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.