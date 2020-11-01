OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Neil Gaiman Reader: Selected Fiction” by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow & Company)
2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
3. “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook)
4. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Viking)
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
6. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)
7. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Penguin Books)
8. “Magic Lessons: The Prequel to Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster)
9. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)
10. “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam (Ecco Press)
NONFICTION
1. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
3. “Ex Libris: 100+ Books to Read and Reread” by Michiko Kakutani (Clarkson Potter Publishers)
4. “She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs” by Sarah Smarsh (Scribner Book Company)
5. “Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple” by Jacques Pepin (Houghton Mifflin)
6. “Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Master of None: How a Jack-Of-All-Trades Can Still Reach the Top” by Clifford Hudson (Harper Business)
8. “Sooner: The Making of a Football Coach - Lincoln Riley's Rise from West Texas to the University of Oklahoma” by Brandon Sneed (Henry Holt & Company)
9. “Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World” by Fareed Zakaria (W.W. Norton & Company)
10. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Wordy Birdy Meets Mr. Cougarpants” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
2. “The Farm That Mac Built” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
3. “Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
4. “The Light Jar” by Lisa Thompson (Scholastic Press)
5. “Making a Friend” by Tammi Sauer (HarperCollins)
6. “Saving Fable” by Scott Reintgen (Yearling Books)
7. “Birdie” by Eileen Spinelli (Eerdmans Books for Young Readers)
8. “The Tower of Nero” by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)
9. “King and the Dragonflies” by Kacen Callender (Scholastic Press)
10. “One-Third Nerd” by Gennifer Choldenko (Yearling Books)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.
