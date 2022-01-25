 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
0 Comments

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FICTION

1. “Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

5. “It Happened One Summer” by Tessa Bailey (Avon Books)

6. “Redeeming Love” by Francine Rivers (Multnomah Books)

7. “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday Books)

8. “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley Books)

9. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

10. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

NONFICTION

1. “Immigrants: Who Founded and Fostered an Early Nation” by Ghazi Rayan (Palmetto Publishing)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Whispering in His Ear” by Yvette Walker (Independently Published)

4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)

5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

6. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

7. “Life From Scratch: A Memoir of Food, Family, and Forgiveness” by Sasha Martin (National Geographic Society)

8. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

9. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin Books)

10. “Tall Grass, Big Dreams” by Tom Lindley (Full Circle Press)

CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “The ABCs of Investment Banking” by Varun Bhartia, Raamin Mostaghimi, Amit Saraf (Very Young Professionals)

2. “Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” by Brandy Colbert (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)

3. “The Year We Learned to Fly” by Jacqueline Woodson (Nancy Paulsen Books)

4. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (Ember)

5. “Sisters of the Winter Wood” by Rena Rossner (Redhook)

6. “Zeus, Dog of Chaos” by Kristin O’Donnell Tubb (Katherine Tegen Books)

7. “Bad Kitty Gets a Phone” by Nick Bruel (Roaring Brook Press)

8. “The Great Pet Heist” by Emily Ecton (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

9. “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books for Young Readers)

10. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Marilyn Manson denies sexually assaulting Evan Rachel Wood on music video set

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ace Atkins bids Robert B. Parker’s Spenser farewell
Books

Ace Atkins bids Robert B. Parker’s Spenser farewell

In 1973, a Korean War veteran with a Ph.D. in English from Boston University published his first novel, a detective tale called "The Godwulf Manuscript." Its hero was a private detective named Spenser (no first name). Robert B. Parker’s books about him became a phenomenon — Parker wrote 40 bestselling novels about Spenser (as well as numerous books in three other series) before he died at his ...

Breaking Backpage: A prosecutor’s quest to fight sex trafficking in America
Books

Breaking Backpage: A prosecutor’s quest to fight sex trafficking in America

“Taking Down Backpage: Fighting the World’s Largest Sex Trafficker" by Maggy Krell; NYU Press (192 pages, $22.95) ——— It’s the best justice system money can buy. As a prosecutor in California, Maggy Krell saw that unfairness daily, particularly when cops would do sweeps of streetwalkers. Pimps and johns who exploited prostitutes went free. The women went to jail. Krell’s book, “Taking Down ...

Seattle author Elizabeth George talks about writing her 21st Inspector Lynley novel
Books

Seattle author Elizabeth George talks about writing her 21st Inspector Lynley novel

SEATTLE — Elizabeth George does have an endgame for her bestselling Inspector Thomas Lynley mysteries — the newest of which, "Something to Hide," arrived in bookstores Jan. 11. But, to the relief of the many fans of the series, she hasn't arrived there yet. George, speaking in a telephone interview from her Seattle home, said she's always delighted to begin a new Lynley book: "There's always a ...

Review: 'The Latinist,' by Mark Prins
Books

Review: 'The Latinist,' by Mark Prins

In this retelling of the myth of Apollo and Daphne, author Mark Prins has written an engrossing psychological thriller. "The Latinist" by Mark Prins; W.W. Norton (352 pages, $26.95) ——— The cover of Mark Prins' sparky but flawed debut novel, "The Latinist," depicts in lurid colors Italian baroque sculptor Bernini's celebrated statue of Apollo and Daphne. The effect jars with the ...

His cousin's long-lost book was a poignant surprise for Minn.'s former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz
Books

His cousin's long-lost book was a poignant surprise for Minn.'s former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz

Ulrich Boschwitz wrote his novel about a German Jew on the run in the days after Kristallnacht. One day last March, former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz opened his Wall Street Journal to find a review of a book that had been written by his cousin Ulrich. His cousin, who he hadn't known was a writer. His cousin, who had died in 1942. "I was startled when it appeared," Rudy said. "I had never heard ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert