OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
FICTION

1. “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday Books)

2. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

3. “King of Battle and Blood” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

4. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)

5. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

8. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)

9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

NONFICTION

1. “The Triumph of William McKinley: Why the Election of 1896 Still Matters” by Karl Rove (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Courage and Consequence: My Life as a Conservative in the Fight” by Karl Rove (Threshold Editions)

4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)

5. “Tall Grass, Big Dreams” by Tom Lindley (Full Circle Press)

6. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

7. “Revealing New Skin” by Diondra Ross (The Black Lotus)

8. “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot” by Mikki Kendall (Penguin Books)

9. “Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)

10. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)

CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)

3. “Ain’t Burned All the Bright” by Jason Reynolds (Atheneum Books)

4. “All of Us Villains” by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman (Tor Teen)

5. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (Ember)

7. “The Witch Haven” by Sasha Peyton Smith (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

8. “Escaping Ordinary” by Scott Reintgen (Crown Books for Young Readers)

9. “Unhitch the Wagon” by Toby Rowland (Ascend Books)

10. “The Silence Between Us” by Alison Gervais (Blink)

