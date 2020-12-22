OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine Books)
2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
3. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
4. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)
5 “Conflict Resolution for Holy Being: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
6. “When the Light of the World was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry” edited by Joy Harjo with LeAnne Howe and Jennifer Foerster (W. W. Norton & Company)
7. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group)
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
9. “She Had Some Horses” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
NONFICTION
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Doubleday Books)
3. “The Seekers: Meetings with Remarkable Musicians (and Other Artists)” by John Densmore (Hachette Books)
4. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)
6. “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House” by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz (Crown Publishing Group)
7. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
8. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
9. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
10. “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism” by Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner (Algonquin Books)
CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
2. “The Ickabog” by J.K Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)
3. “This Way, Charlie” by Caron Levis (Harry N. Abrams)
4. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
5. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
6. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
7. “The Twelve Days of Christmas in Oklahoma” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children’s Books)
8. “When Stars Are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)
9. “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)
10 “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost (Dutton Books for Young Readers)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.