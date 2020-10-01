OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine Books)
2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)
3. “The Night Portrait: A Novel of World War II and Da Vinci's Italy” by Laura Morelli (William Morrow & Company)
4. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey Books)
5. “Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury Publishing)
6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
7. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)
8. “Troubled Blood” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland Books)
9. “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf Publishing Group)
10. “Chances Are…” by Richard Russo (Vintage)
NONFICTION
1. “Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?: And Other Questions about Dead Bodies” by Caitlin Doughty (W. W. Norton & Company)
2. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon and Schuster)
3. “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma” by Hannibal B. Johnson (Eakin Press)
4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
5. “Dalai Lama’s Little Book of Wisdom” by Dalai Lama (Hampton Roads Publishing Company)
6. “Vesper Flights” by Helen MacDondald (Grove Press)
7. “Principles and Perseverance: The Life of Don Nickles” by Bob Burke (Oklahoma Hall of Fame)
8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
9.“The Neighborhood: Memories of an Oklahoma Boyhood” by Robert E. Clark (Ponca Prairie Press)
10. “His Truth Is Marching on: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham (Random House)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
2. “What Lane?” by Torrey Maldonado (Nancy Paulsen Books)
3. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
4. “The Last Kids on Earth and the Skeleton Road” by Max Brallier (Viking Books for Young Readers)
5. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
6. “Free Lunch” by Rex Ogle (Norton Young Readers)
7. “Lifeboat 12” by Susan Hood (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
8. “Reaching for the Moon: The Autobiography of NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson” by Katherine Johnson (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)
9. “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” by Mildred D. Taylor (Puffin Books)
10. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.
