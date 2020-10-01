OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “Dalai Lama’s Little Book of Wisdom” by Dalai Lama (Hampton Roads Publishing Company)

6. “Vesper Flights” by Helen MacDondald (Grove Press)

7. “Principles and Perseverance: The Life of Don Nickles” by Bob Burke (Oklahoma Hall of Fame)

8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)

9.“The Neighborhood: Memories of an Oklahoma Boyhood” by Robert E. Clark (Ponca Prairie Press)

10. “His Truth Is Marching on: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. “What Lane?” by Torrey Maldonado (Nancy Paulsen Books)

3. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

4. “The Last Kids on Earth and the Skeleton Road” by Max Brallier (Viking Books for Young Readers)