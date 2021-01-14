 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

2. “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Prophets” by Robert Jones, Jr. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine Books)

6. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey Books)

7. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T. J. Klune (Tor Books)

8. “Perestroika in Paris” by Jane Smiley (Knopf Publishing Group)

9. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

10. “The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

2. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

4. “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House” by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz (Crown Publishing Group)

5. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown Publishing Group)

6. “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell (Melville House Publishing)

7. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

8. “Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning” by Tom Vanderbilt (Knopf Publishing Group)

9 “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May (Riverhead Books)

10. “This One Wild and Precious Life: The Path Back to Connection in a Fractured World” by Sarah Wilson (Dey Street Books)

CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

2. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

4. “The Lost Book of the White, Volume 2” by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

5. “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)

6. “The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person” by Frederick Joseph (Candlewick Press)

7. “Dark Secret: A Graphix Book, Volume 4” by Tui T. Sutherland (Graphix)

8. “The Bad Guys in the One?!” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic Paperbacks)

9. “The Black Kids” by Christina Hammonds Reed (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

10. “Aging Out -- A True Story” by Alton Carter (Roadrunner Press)

 

