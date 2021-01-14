OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

It's a new year, and time for hope and self-examination and ... maybe some new books? Visit your local bookstore and wish them well for 2021 — and don't miss that new-in-paperback table, which might hold these recommended titles and many more. "A Beautiful Crime" by Christopher Bollen (HarperCollins, $16.99). "What makes the crime in Bollen's stylish new novel so beautiful is that the perps' ...