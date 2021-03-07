OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Vineyard at Painted Moon” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin Books)
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
3. “The Four Winds” by Krisitin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “Sorrow and Bliss” by Meg Mason (Harper)
5. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
7. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Viking)
8. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria Books)
9. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
10. “The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon Books)
NONFICTION
1. “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee (One World)
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)
3. “Parenting with Love and Logic” by Foster Cline (NavPress Publishing Group)
4. “Power of Twelve” by Gary Watters (WestBow Press)
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
7. “Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business” by Gino Wickman (Benbella Books)
8. “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
9. “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May (Riverhead Books)
10. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Bad Kitty Goes on Vacation” by Nick Bruel (Roaring Brook Press)
2. “Escaping Ordinary” by Scott Reintgen (Crown Books for Young Readers)
3. “The Gilded Ones” by Namina Forna (Delacorte Press)
4. “Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas (Balzer + Bray/HarperTeen)
5. “Bad Kitty Joins the Team” by Nick Bruel (Square Fish)
6. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Qurayash Ali Lansana (Calliope Group)
7. “These Violent Delights” by Chloe Gong (Margaret K. McElderry Books)
8. “Drum Roll, Please” by Lisa Bigelow (HarperCollins)
9. “Oona” by Kelly DiPucchio (Katherine Tegen Books)
10. “Amari and the Night Brothers” by B. B. Alston (Balzer + Bray/Harperteen)