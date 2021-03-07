 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

{{featured_button_text}}

FICTION

1. “The Vineyard at Painted Moon” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin Books)

2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

3. “The Four Winds” by Krisitin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Sorrow and Bliss” by Meg Mason (Harper)

5. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

7. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Viking)

8. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria Books)

9. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

10. “The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee (One World)

2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)

3. “Parenting with Love and Logic” by Foster Cline (NavPress Publishing Group)

4. “Power of Twelve” by Gary Watters (WestBow Press)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

7. “Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business” by Gino Wickman (Benbella Books)

8. “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

9. “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May (Riverhead Books)

10. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Bad Kitty Goes on Vacation” by Nick Bruel (Roaring Brook Press)

2. “Escaping Ordinary” by Scott Reintgen (Crown Books for Young Readers)

3. “The Gilded Ones” by Namina Forna (Delacorte Press)

4. “Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas (Balzer + Bray/HarperTeen)

5. “Bad Kitty Joins the Team” by Nick Bruel (Square Fish)

6. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Qurayash Ali Lansana (Calliope Group)

7. “These Violent Delights” by Chloe Gong (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

8. “Drum Roll, Please” by Lisa Bigelow (HarperCollins)

9. “Oona” by Kelly DiPucchio (Katherine Tegen Books)

10. “Amari and the Night Brothers” by B. B. Alston (Balzer + Bray/Harperteen)

 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Banksy shares video of him creating his latest artwork

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

Children's author/illustrators team up on prize-winning books for early readers
Books

Children's author/illustrators team up on prize-winning books for early readers

On the afternoon of Jan. 24, two children's authors were lured to a Zoom meeting under false pretenses. David LaRochelle of White Bear Lake and Mike Wohnoutka of Minneapolis had been invited to take part in a panel discussion for the American Library Association. But when they clicked on the Zoom link, there was no panel — instead, they saw seven people beaming at them. "We have good news," ...

Why it took Sister Souljah 22 years to write a followup to her groundbreaking novel
Books

Why it took Sister Souljah 22 years to write a followup to her groundbreaking novel

In 1999, Sister Souljah published her first novel, "The Coldest Winter Ever," considered by some to be the mother of what's been called urban or street fiction and its first classic. Its heroine, Winter Santiaga, the pampered daughter of a Brooklyn drug kingpin, uses her feminine wiles and hustler mentality to survive after her father's empire suddenly comes crashing down. "The Coldest Winter ...

Kazuo Ishiguro talks about his first novel in 6 years, one of the most anticipated books of the season
Books

Kazuo Ishiguro talks about his first novel in 6 years, one of the most anticipated books of the season

"The paradox is that you can create quite a lot of emotion, when you have a voice that isn't inclined to express emotion." Kazuo Ishiguro, the Nobel Prize-winning novelist whose works include "The Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go," could be talking about a number of his characters, but in this case he's describing the main character in his new novel, "Klara and the Sun." Klara, the ...

+6
Jump-start your spring reading with these 6 new paperbacks
Books

Jump-start your spring reading with these 6 new paperbacks

Spring is coming ... soon? Here are six new paperbacks to help you get there — four fiction, two memoir, all recommended. "The Girl with the Louding Voice" by Abi Daré (Dutton, $14.99). This debut novel from Nigerian British author Daré was a New York Times bestseller, about a teenage girl in a Nigerian village who is determined to get an education but is pushed into a traditional early ...

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin's 2. A Court of Silver ...

Books

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

Sarah Penner’s ‘The Lost Apothecary’ an intriguing tale of domestic poison
Books

Sarah Penner’s ‘The Lost Apothecary’ an intriguing tale of domestic poison

In the near present, a woman whose marriage is crumbling lifts a tiny sky-blue vial from the bank of the Thames River. In 1791, a 12-year-old girl who has helped commit a murder fills that vial with a potion she hopes will change her life. What links them, besides that bit of blue glass, is the subject of "The Lost Apothecary," a debut novel by Sarah Penner, who lives in St. Petersburg. The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News