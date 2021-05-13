 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
FICTION

1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

2. “Living Nations, Living Words: An Anthology of First Peoples Poetry” edited by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

3. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Company)

4. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)

5. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Secrets of Happiness” by Joan Silber (Counterpoint LLC)

7. “The Girl from the Channel Islands” by Jenny Lecoat (Graydon House)

8. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)

9. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

10. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants” by George W. Bush (Crown Publishing Group)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream a Temptation and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown and Company)

4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

5. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)

6. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton & Company)

7. “Hope is a Verb: My Journey of Impossible Transformation” by Amy Downs (PTFTB LLC)

8. “Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage” by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books)

9. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

10. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Little Ewe: The Story of One Lost Sheep” by Laura Sassi (Beaming Books)

2. “Love is Kind” by Laura Sassi (Zonderkidz)

3. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

4. “Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

5. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

6. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

7. “Adventures of Divot and Swish in Costa Rica: The Superpower of Courage” by Dr. Beth Brown (Divot & Swish Publishing)

8. “A Peculiar Peril” by Jeff VanderMeer (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

9. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Harry N. Abrams)

10. “Goodnight Manger” by Laura Sassi (Zonderkidz)

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

 

