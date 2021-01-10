 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

{{featured_button_text}}

FICTION

1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

3. “Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu (Vintage)

4. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine Books)

5. “Shuggie Bain: A Novel” by Stuart Douglas (Grove Press)

6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

7. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)

8. “Perestroika in Paris” by Jane Smiley (Knopf Publishing Group)

9. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

10. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)

3. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

4. “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May (Riverhead Books)

5. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown Publishing Group)

6. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing Group)

7. “The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, and the Struggle for American Freedom” by H. W. Brands (Doubleday Books)

8. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

9. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

10. “Eat a Peach: A Memoir” by David Chang and Gabe Ulla (Clarkson Potter Publishers)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Scholastic Reader Level 3: Poppleton in Winter” by Cynthia Rylant (Cartwheel Books)

2. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. “When Stars Are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)

4. “The Lost Book of the White, Volume 2” by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

5. “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)

6. “You Should See Me in a Crown” by Leah Johnson (Scholastic Press)

7. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

8. “The Cow that Went Oink” by Bernard Most (Houghton Mifflin)

9. “The Black Kids” by Christina Hammonds Reed (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

10. “The Cousins” by Karen M. McManus (Delacorte Press)

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Now that Stacey Abrams has won big in Georgia, she's got a thriller novel coming soon
Books

Now that Stacey Abrams has won big in Georgia, she's got a thriller novel coming soon

With the Georgia runoff elections nearly in the rearview mirror, voting-rights champion Stacey Abrams has another major date on the horizon: the release of her latest novel. That's right: Before the Fair Fight Action founder played a major role in flipping Georgia blue for both the presidential and ongoing Senate runoff elections, she wrote a Supreme Court thriller titled "While Justice ...

Laurie Hertzel: Books to look forward to in the first part of 2021
Books

Laurie Hertzel: Books to look forward to in the first part of 2021

Put on your sunglasses, folks. It's a shiny new year out there. Say what you will about 2020, it was a great year for books. How's 2021 looking? Here are some titles we are looking forward to in the first four months. "The Great Gatsby: A Graphic Novel Adaptation," by K. Woodman- Maynard (Candlewick, Jan. 5) Woodman-Maynard, a Minnesota graphic designer, has woven excerpts from F. Scott ...

Last week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

Last week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 1 2. “Ready ...

Children's book aims to teach 'necessary message' after Tree of Life shooting
Books

Children's book aims to teach 'necessary message' after Tree of Life shooting

PITTSBURGH — Imagine wanting to complete an important task but not having the ability to do it because of personal limitations when, unexpectedly, a friend offers assistance. But why would that person volunteer to help? Because that's what friends do. "That's What Friends Do" is also the title of a recently published children's book by Cantor Steven Stoehr that aims to instill the importance ...

Review: 'My Autobiography of Carson McCullers,' by Jenn Shapland
Books

Review: 'My Autobiography of Carson McCullers,' by Jenn Shapland

"My Autobiography of Carson McCullers" by Jenn Shapland; Tin House Books (266 pages, $22.95) ——— This winter, if you read just one book that seems to be a biography but turns into an autobiography and is really about the writer clarifying her identity as a lesbian, I don't know what to tell you because "Why Fish Don't Exist" is sensational but so is "My Autobiography of Carson McCullers." Jenn ...

A North Dakota man traveled 113,000 miles in 14 years to gather stories from elders in every town in the state
Books

A North Dakota man traveled 113,000 miles in 14 years to gather stories from elders in every town in the state

The stories are different, but the themes come through clearly — deprivation, family, patriotism and faith. Some 617 stories, many from the Great Depression and World War II, were gathered by one man who took 14 years to drive 113,000 miles over North Dakota's gravel roads and paved highways to every town in the state — from Abercrombie to Zeeland, from the Red River Valley to the western ...

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1: "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead) Last week: 4 2. "The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News