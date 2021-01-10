OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
3. “Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu (Vintage)
4. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine Books)
5. “Shuggie Bain: A Novel” by Stuart Douglas (Grove Press)
6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
7. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)
8. “Perestroika in Paris” by Jane Smiley (Knopf Publishing Group)
9. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)
10. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
NONFICTION
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)
3. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
4. “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May (Riverhead Books)
5. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown Publishing Group)
6. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing Group)
7. “The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, and the Struggle for American Freedom” by H. W. Brands (Doubleday Books)
8. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
9. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
10. “Eat a Peach: A Memoir” by David Chang and Gabe Ulla (Clarkson Potter Publishers)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Scholastic Reader Level 3: Poppleton in Winter” by Cynthia Rylant (Cartwheel Books)
2. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
3. “When Stars Are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)
4. “The Lost Book of the White, Volume 2” by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu (Margaret K. McElderry Books)
5. “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)
6. “You Should See Me in a Crown” by Leah Johnson (Scholastic Press)
7. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)
8. “The Cow that Went Oink” by Bernard Most (Houghton Mifflin)
9. “The Black Kids” by Christina Hammonds Reed (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
10. “The Cousins” by Karen M. McManus (Delacorte Press)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.