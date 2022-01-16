OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Olga Dies Dreaming” by Xochitl Gonzalez (Flatiron Books)
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)
5. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)
6. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
7. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
8. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
9. “It Happened One Summer” by Tess Bailey (Avon Books)
10. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
NONFICTION
1. “Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)
4. “Comfortable Kitchen: 105 Laid-Back, Healthy, and Wholesome Recipes” by Alex Snodgrass (William Morrow & Company)
5. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
6. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)
7. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
8. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
9. “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
10. “Birds of Oklahoma Field Guide” by Stan Tekiela (Adventure Publications)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Man Who Loved Clowns” by June Rae Wood (Puffin Books)
2. “Stolen Children” by Peg Kehret (Puffin Books)
3. “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
4. “Living Ghosts and Mischievous Monsters: Chilling American Indian Stories” by Dan Sasuweh Jones (Scholastic)
5. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)
6. “Mother Goose Goes to India” by Kabir Seghal and Surishtha Seghal (Beach Lane Books)
7. “Unhitch the Wagon” by Toby Rowland (Ascend Books)
8. “Jan Brett’s the Nutcracker” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)
9. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury U.S.A. Children’s Books)
10. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (Ember)