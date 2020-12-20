OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1.“A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
2. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine Books)
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
4. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
5. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Viking)
6. “Bless Me, Ultima” by Rudolfo Anaya (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
8. “Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Books)
9. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay Books)
10. “Moonflower Murders” by Anthony Horowitz (Harper)
NONFICTION
1. “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House” by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz (Crown Publishing Group)
2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Doubleday Books)
3. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
7. “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” by Dolly Parton with Robert Oermann (Chronicle Books)
8. “100 Things to Do in Tulsa Before You Die” by Teri French (Reedy Press)
9. “Marketing Made Simple: A Step-By-Step Storybrand Guide for Any Business” by Donald Miller and JJ Peterson (HarperCollins Leadership)
10.“Building a Storybrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen” by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
2. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
3. “The Snow Dancer” by Addie Boswell (Two Lions)
4. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)
5. “Universe of Wishes: A We Need Diverse Books Anthology” edited by Dhonielle Clayton (Crown Books for Young Readers)
6. “The Beast and the Bethany, Volume 1” by Jack Meggitt-Phillips (Aladdin Paperbacks)
7. “Song of the Stars: A Christmas Story” by Sally Lloyd-Jones (Zonderkidz)
8. “Cozy” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)
9. “The Ickabog” by JK Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)
10. “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Paperbacks)
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!