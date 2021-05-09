 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
0 comments

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FICTION

1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Group)

3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria Books)

5. “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

6. “The Removed” by Brandon Hobson (Ecco Press)

7. “Fire in Beulah” by Rilla Askew (Penguin Group)

8. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Company)

9. “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga Press)

10. “Transient Desires” by Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” by George W. Bush (Crown Publishing Group)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Bitter: A Taste of the World’s Most Dangerous Flavor, with Recipes” by Jennifer McLagan (Ten Speed Press)

4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

5. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

6. “Tulsa 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

7. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

9. “Broken (In the Best Possible Way)” by Jenny Lawson (Henry Holt & Company)

10. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown and Company)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Harry N. Abrams)

2. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. “Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

4. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Qurayash Ali Lansana (Calliope Group)

5. “Black Brother, Black Brother” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

6. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

7. “Pirate Stew” by Neil Gaiman (Quill Tree Books)

8. “Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor” by Ally Carter (Houghton Mifflin)

9. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

10. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Want to teach your dog to talk? Speech pathologist Christina Hunger can show you how.
Books

Want to teach your dog to talk? Speech pathologist Christina Hunger can show you how.

Over a year into the pandemic, your bookshelves may be so crowded with books that you can’t imagine adding another. But a 3-year-old dog named Stella will have you rethinking that. Not familiar with the brown pup with a white belly, a mix of Catahoula and Australian cattle dog? She’s quite the social media sensation, with 788,000 followers on Instagram, 101,000 followers on YouTube and 28,000 ...

Yes, lots of comics were racist. A new generation of Black artists is reinventing them
Books

Yes, lots of comics were racist. A new generation of Black artists is reinventing them

Manuel and Geiszel Godoy are military veterans, and they believe deeply in social justice. But above all, they are entrepreneurs who saw an underdeveloped sector in their industry and dove in. "We have to show that we can pull a Tyler Perry as a community," Manuel Godoy, president of Black Sands Entertainment, says in a recent video interview. "The idea is that the bigger the company gets, the ...

Meghan wrote a children's book inspired by Harry and Archie's father-son bond
Books

Meghan wrote a children's book inspired by Harry and Archie's father-son bond

Introducing Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and writer of children's books. The former actress' literary debut, titled "The Bench" and illustrated by Christian Robinson, is set to hit shelves June 8. The book, inspired by her husband and firstborn child's father-son bond, is based on a Father's Day poem Meghan wrote for Prince Harry a month after welcoming baby Archie in 2019. In a statement ...

Review: 'Finding the Mother Tree,' by Suzanne Simard
Books

Review: 'Finding the Mother Tree,' by Suzanne Simard

"Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard; Alfred A. Knopf (368 pages, $28.95) ——— Episodes of the cult television series "Twin Peaks" (1990-91) featured monologues with the enigmatic Log Lady, played to deadpan perfection by actress Catherine Coulson. She would cradle a cut of Ponderosa pine like a baby, channeling its koans. As a forester, biologist and ecological activist, Suzanne Simard ...

Head for the beach with Mary Kay Andrews’ ‘The Newcomer’
Books

Head for the beach with Mary Kay Andrews’ ‘The Newcomer’

"The Newcomer" by Mary Kay Andrews; St. Martin’s Press (448 pages, $28.99) ——— On the rare occasions that I’m driving on the Pinellas barrier islands and spot an OG beach motel — those low-slung, cozy, pastel-painted relics tucked in among the towering condos and raucous bars — I feel a little warm tug of nostalgia for the funky, friendly places I remember. Mary Kay Andrews’ imagination works ...

Books

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • Updated

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

Review: 'Secrets of Happiness,' by Joan Silber
Books

Review: 'Secrets of Happiness,' by Joan Silber

"Secrets of Happiness" by Joan Silber; Counterpoint (288 pages, $27) ——— We don't want to acknowledge it, but our lives are more transactional than we care to admit. We make trade-offs, weigh accounts, seek payback. Is our complicated relationship with money the root of the resentment grinding away in our hearts? We pretend wealth doesn't matter even as we bristle over its absence. But here's ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News