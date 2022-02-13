OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

It's no coincidence that banned books are often written by people who have been persecuted and marginalized. I'm not a parent, but I remember what it feels like to be a kid. I remember reading Gore Vidal's "Myra Breckinridge" when it was way beyond my comprehension. I only knew that it was racy, and so I read it. I was not corrupted. I remember trying to borrow a collection of John O'Hara ...