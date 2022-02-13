OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Devil House” by John Darnielle (MCD)
2. “The Family Chao” by Lan Samantha Chang (W. W. Norton & Company)
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
4. “Death on the Nile” by Agatha Christie (William Morrow & Company)
5. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)
6. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
7. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)
8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “The End of Her” by Shari Lapena (Penguin Books)
10. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)
NONFICTION
1. “Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness” by Laura Coates (Simon & Schuster)
2. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron Books)
3. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
4. “Until We Meet Again: A True Story of Love and Survival in the Holocaust” by Michael Korenblit and Kathleen Janger (Miracle Press)
5. “The Gospel of Inclusion” by Brandan J. Robertson (Cascade Books)
6. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
7. “Impact: How Rocks from Space Led to Life, Culture, and Donkey Kong” by Greg Brennecka (William Morrow & Company)
8. “The Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin (Harper)
9. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)
10. “How to be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
2. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)
3. “The Red Palace” by June Hur (Feiwel & Friends)
4. “One Sheep, Two Sheep” by Tammi Sauer (Harry N. Abrams)
5. “Here’s to Us” by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)
6. “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by Giles Andreae (Cartwheel Books)
7. “I Love You As Big As Oklahoma” by Rose Rossner (Hometown World)
8. “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn (Margaret K. McElderry Books)
9. “Court” by Tracy Wolff (Entangled Publishing)
10. “Out of My Mind” by Sharon M. Draper (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)