OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Independently Published)

3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

4. “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon Books)

5. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

6. “The Library of Lost and Found” by Phaedra Patrick (Park Row)

7. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

8. “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

9. “The Husbands” by Chandler Baker (Flatiron Books)

10. “American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “Conviction: The Murder Trial That Powered Thurgood Marshall’s Fight for Civil Rights” by Denver Nicks and John Nicks (Lawrence Hill Books)

3. “Faces at the Bottom of the Well” by Derrick Bell (Basic Books)

4. “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton Books)

5. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

7. “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Mary E. Jones Parrish (Trinity University Press)

8. “At War With Corruption” by Michael Hightower (University of Oklahoma Press)

9. “Oklahoma Pride” by Gary Raskob (Full Circle Press)

10. “All In: An Autobiography” by Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, Maryanne Vollers (Knopf Publishing Group)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Matilda” by Roald Dahl (Puffin Books)

2. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

3. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

4. “The Cruel Prince” by Holly Black (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

5. “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister (Northsouth Books)

6. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

7. “Pirate Stew” by Neil Gaiman (Quill Tree Books)

8. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

9. “Furyborn” by Claire Legrand (Sourcebooks Fire)

10. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)

