OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Menagerie” by Rachel Vincent (Mira Books)
2. “People We Meet On Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)
3. “Broken Statue” by Bob Perry (iUniverse)
4. “Lydie’s Ghost” by Bob Perry (iUniverse)
5. “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton (Sourcebooks Landmark)
6. “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley Books)
7. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
8. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)
9. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
10. “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)
NONFICTION
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
2. “Life & Death of an Oilman: The Career of E.W. Marland” by John Joseph Matthews (University of Oklahoma Press)
3. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
4. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)
5. “This Land is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s” by Sarah Eppler Janda (University of Oklahoma Press)
6. “Here We Go!: 100 Years of the Fred Jones-Hall Capital Story” by Bob Blackburn (Hall Capital)
7. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green (Dutton Books)
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
9. “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Mary E. Jones Parrish (Trinity University Press)
10. “The Secret History of Food: Strange But True Stories about the Origins of Everything We Eat” by Matt Siegel (Ecco Press)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “I Love You As Big As Oklahoma” by Rose Rossner (Hometown World)
2. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
3. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)
4. “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)
5. “House of Salt and Sorrows” by Erin A. Craig (Ember)
6. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)
7. “Brave Like That” by Lindsey Stoddard (HarperCollins)
8. “The Great Pet Heist” by Emily Ecton (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)
9. “Loki: Where Mischief Lies” by Mackenzi Lee (Marvel Press)
10. “Pete the Cat Storybook Collection: 7 Groovy Stories!” by James Dean (HarperCollins)