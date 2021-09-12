OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

Not much happens in R.C. Sherriff's "The Fortnight in September," and that quietness is part of the novel's immense charm. The English seaside town of Bognar Regis is where the Stevens family always spends their late-summer vacation, swimming, eating, chatting, strolling the promenade, playing games in the arcade. But this time there is an unspoken sense that it might be the last such ...