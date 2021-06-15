OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

"Heaven" by Mieko Kawakami; Europa Editions (190 pages, $23) ——— For the teenage protagonist of "Heaven," life is hell. We never learn his name, only the cruel nickname he’s been given by his classmates in middle school: Eyes. His “lazy eye” has minor effects on his vision but a major effect on his life, making him the target of vicious bullies. Endlessly taunted and pranked, beaten and ...