 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
0 Comments

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FICTION

1. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Company)

2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay Books)

3. “White Trash Warlock” by David Slayton (Blackstone Publishing)

4. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse (Pamela Dorman Books)

5. “The Phoenix Extravagant” by Yoon Ha Lee (Solaris)

6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

8. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)

9. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

10. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “Legal Writing” by Robert Bacharach (American Bar Association)

3. “This Country: My Life in Politics and History” by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster)

4. “The Premonition” by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton & Company)

5. “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton Books)

6. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

7. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown and Company)

8. “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Mary E. Jones Parrish (Trinity University Press)

9. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos K. Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)

10. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

CHILDREN'S/
YOUNG ADULT

1. “Nugget and Fang: Friends Forever--Or Snack Time?” by Tammi Sauer (Houghton Mifflin)

2. “Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

3. “Three Little Pigs” by Mara Alperin (Tiger Tales)

4. “The Crayon Box That Talked” by Shane Derolf (Random House Books for Young Readers)

5. “Winnie the Pooh: Pooh’s Secret Garden” by Disney Book Group (Disney Press)

6. “Why Is Blue Dog Blue?: A Tale of Colors” by George Rodrigue (Harry N. Abrams)

7. “Roam” by C. H. Armstrong (Central Avenue Publishing)

8. “Are You Blue Dog’s Friend?” by George Rodrigue (Harry N. Abrams)

9. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)

10. “Bear Is Awake!: An Alphabet Story” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meryl Streep was miserable playing 'The Devil Wears Prada' boss

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Review: 'The Plague Year,' by Lawrence Wright
Books

Review: 'The Plague Year,' by Lawrence Wright

"The Plague Year" by Lawrence Wright; Alfred A. Knopf (336 pages, $28) ——— What hath Lawrence Wright wrought? For decades the New Yorker staff writer has churned out high-caliber journalism; his six acclaimed books include the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Looming Tower," an enthralling account of the Sept. 11 plot. Wright's also a playwright, a novelist and performs in a blues band. His ...

A bully’s victim tells his story in Mieko Kawakami’s ‘Heaven’
Books

A bully’s victim tells his story in Mieko Kawakami’s ‘Heaven’

"Heaven" by Mieko Kawakami; Europa Editions (190 pages, $23) ——— For the teenage protagonist of "Heaven," life is hell. We never learn his name, only the cruel nickname he’s been given by his classmates in middle school: Eyes. His “lazy eye” has minor effects on his vision but a major effect on his life, making him the target of vicious bullies. Endlessly taunted and pranked, beaten and ...

Helen Ubiñas: The secret to ‘The Secret Lives of Church Ladies’ was in rejection
Books

Helen Ubiñas: The secret to ‘The Secret Lives of Church Ladies’ was in rejection

First things first: I vote to name Deesha Philyaw’s debut short story collection, “The Secret Life of Church Ladies” the next One Book, One Philadelphia. And yes, I’ve already been politely informed that there’s a committee, of which I am not a member, that decides what book the city will read together on any given year. But to paraphrase a popular expression: I’m columnizing it into ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News