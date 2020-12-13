OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
2. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine Books)
3. “Perestroika in Paris” by Jane Smiley (Knopf Publishing Group)
4. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)
5. “Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu (Vintage)
6. “Nights When Nothing Happened” by Simon Han (Riverhead Books)
7. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
8. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
9. “Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Books)
10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
NONFICTION
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown Publishing Group)
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (Harper One)
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)
5. “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho (Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book)
6. “Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Eleanor” by David Michaelis (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
9. “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” by Dolly Parton and Robert Oermann (Chronicle Books)
10. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
2. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
3. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)
4. “Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks” by Jason Reynolds (Atheneum Books)
5. “Up on Bob” by Mary Sullivan (Houghton Mifflin)
6. “The Ickabog” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)
7. “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate (HarperCollins)
8. “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)
9. “Cozy” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)
10. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)
