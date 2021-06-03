 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
date 2021-06-03

  Updated
FICTION

1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

2. “Fire in Beulah” by Rilla Askew (Penguin Books)

3. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)

4. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)

6. “Awake” by Hannah Joy Hall (Independently Published)

7. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday Books)

8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

9. “Golem and the Jinni” by Helene Wecker (Harper Collins)

10. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)

NONFICTION

1. “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Mary E. Jones Parrish (Trinity University Press)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Calorieking 2021 Larger Print Calorie, Fat & Carbohydrate Counter” by Allan Borushek (Family Health Publications)

4. “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton Books)

5. “The Victory of Greenwood” by Carlos A. Moreno (Jenkin Lloyd-Jones Press)

6. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)

7. “White Riot/Black Massacre: A Brief History of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” by Kris Rose (Microcosm Publishing)

8. “An Impulse to Keep” by Greenwood Art Project ([Name] Publications)

9. “To the Max: Max Weitzenhoffer's Magical Trip from Oklahoma to New York and London — And Back” by Tom Lindley (Full Circle Press)

10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

CHILDREN'S/YA

1. “Black Brother, Black Brother” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

2. “Across the Tracks: Remembering Greenwood, Black Wall Street, and the Tulsa Race Massacre” by Alverne Ball and Stacey Robinson (Abrams Comicarts - Megascope)

3. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)

4. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

5. “King of Scars” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

6. “Aamila’s Adventure: Remembering the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” by Tara Henderson (Rosedog Books)

7. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Qurayash Ali Lansana (Calliope Group)

8. “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Puffin Books)

9. “A Peculiar Peril” by Jeff VanderMeer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

10. “Ground Zero” by Alan Gratz (Scholastic Press)

 

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  Updated

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

