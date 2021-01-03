 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine Books)

2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

3. “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam (Ecco Press)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5 “Perestroika in Paris” by Jane Smiley (Knopf Publishing Group)

6. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

7. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company))

9. “When the Light of the World was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry” edited by Joy Harjo with LeAnne Howe and Jennifer Foerster (W. W. Norton & Company)

10. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little Brown and Company)

NONFICTION

1. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown Publishing Group)

3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)

4. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

6. “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House” by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz (Crown Publishing Group)

7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)

9. “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” by Dolly Parton and Robert K. Oermann (Chronicle Books)

10. “Without Warning: The Blackwell Tornado of 1955” by Ginny Goresen (Oklahoma Hall of Fame)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

2. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. “The Ickabog” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)

4. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

5. “The Black Kids” by Christina Hammonds Reed (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

6. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

7. “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)

8. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

9. “You Should See Me in a Crown” by Leah Johnson (Scholastic Press)

10. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)

 

Related to this story

Books

Critic picks 20 of the most eagerly awaited books of 2021

Whatever 2021 may bring — and oh, I have thoughts — it will definitely be filled with new books. Here's a roundup of 20 of the year's most eagerly awaited new titles, ranging from famous names to prestige-award winners to highly anticipated first-timers. There's surely something here for everyone. May it be a year of happy reading for us all. January "A Swim in the Pond in the Rain: In Which ...

Books

Review: 'That Time of Year: A Minnesota Life,' by Garrison Keillor

"That Time of Year" by: Garrison Keillor; Arcade Publishing (372 pages, $30) ——— MINNEAPOLIS — Garrison Keillor has been holed up in Manhattan during the pandemic, but he left his heart in the Twin Cities. His first memoir, "That Time of Year: A Minnesota Life," has its fair share of juicy tidbits about the often reclusive author, but he's more passionate about honoring his homeland than ...

Books

At least 2020 was a great year for books

Americans are united on one thing: 2020 has been a terrible year. But there were some spots of sunshine in the past 12 dreary months, and one of them was this: It was a pretty terrific year for books. Despite huge disruptions in the publishing industry that ranged from supply chain gridlock to the abrupt cancellation of thousands of author book tours, many wonderful new books were published ...

Books

Five books that explain the world

Every time I set out to visit a country in the NATO alliance when I was Supreme Allied Commander, I’d try to read a book that could help me understand the history, culture and zeitgeist of the place. It could be a novel by a native writer, a history or a work of historical fiction. Can you really understand France without reading Camus and Sartre? To comprehend Russia, including the mindset of ...

Books

Ian Rankin's latest mystery is a study in contrasts

“A Song for the Dark Times” by Ian Rankin; Little Brown and Co. (336 pages, $27) ––– John Rebus, the Edinburgh police officer appearing in a novel by Ian Rankin for the 24th time, is growing old, but his mental acuity and sleuthing skills are as keen as ever. Retired from the force because of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, he can no longer climb the stairs of his spacious apartment in ...

