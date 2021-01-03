OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine Books)
2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
3. “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam (Ecco Press)
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
5 “Perestroika in Paris” by Jane Smiley (Knopf Publishing Group)
6. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)
7. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
8. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company))
9. “When the Light of the World was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry” edited by Joy Harjo with LeAnne Howe and Jennifer Foerster (W. W. Norton & Company)
10. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little Brown and Company)
NONFICTION
1. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown Publishing Group)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)
4. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House” by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz (Crown Publishing Group)
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
9. “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” by Dolly Parton and Robert K. Oermann (Chronicle Books)
10. “Without Warning: The Blackwell Tornado of 1955” by Ginny Goresen (Oklahoma Hall of Fame)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
2. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
3. “The Ickabog” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)
4. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
5. “The Black Kids” by Christina Hammonds Reed (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
6. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)
7. “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)
8. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
9. “You Should See Me in a Crown” by Leah Johnson (Scholastic Press)
10. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)