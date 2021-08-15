 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
FICTION

1. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)

2. “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaughey (Flatiron Books)

3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

4. “People We Meet On Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

5. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)

6. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)

8. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Group)

9. “Ariadne” by Jennifer Saint (Flatiron Books)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “The Speed of Trust: The One Thing That Changes Everything” by Stephen Covey (Free Press)

3. “This Is Your Mind On Plants” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

4. “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton Books)

5. “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Mary E. Jones Parrish (Trinity University Press)

6. “At War With Corruption: A Biography of Bill Price, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma” by Michael J. Hightower (University of Oklahoma Press)

7. “To the Max: Max Weitzenhoffer’s Magical Trip from Oklahoma to New York and London — And Back” by Tom Lindley (Full Circle Press)

8. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

9. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)

10. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

2. “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

3. “Fable” by Adrienne Young (Wednesday Books)

4. “Goodnight OKC” by Junior League of OKC (Junior League of OKC)

5. “Girls of Paper and Fire” by Natasha Ngan (Jimmy Patterson)

6. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (Ember)

7. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

8. “Ruby Finds a Worry” by Tom Percival (Bloomsbury Publishing)

9. “Crooked Kingdom” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

10. “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” by Bill Martin (Henry Holt & Company)

