OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “Out of Time” by J. Mac Troy (Total Publishing and Media)

2. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine Books)

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)

4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

6. “Gilead” by Marilynne Robinson (Picador USA)

7. “Housekeeping” by Marilynne Robinson (Picador USA)

8. “Dava Shastri’s Last Day” by Kirthana Ramisetti (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Leviathan Falls” by James S. A. Corey (Orbit)

10. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte Press)

NONFICTION

1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

2. “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” by Adam Schiff (Random House)

3. “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown (Random House)

5. “Tall Grass, Big Dreams” by Tom Lindley (Full Circle Press)

6. “Bud Wilkinson and the Rise of Oklahoma Football” by John Scott (University of Oklahoma Press)

7. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

8. “Hand-drawn Renderings of Architecture and Interior Design” by Rick Bartholomew (Page Publishing, Inc.)

9. “Oklahoma Pride” by Gary Raskob (Full Circle Press)

10. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

3. “One Sheep, Two Sheep” by Tammi Sauer (Harry N. Abrams)

4. “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)

5. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

6. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)

7. “The Great Pet Heist” by Emily Ecton (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

8. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

9. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)

10. “You’ll Be the Death of Me” by Karen M. McManus (Delacorte Press)

