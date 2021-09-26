 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
0 Comments

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FICTION

1. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)

2. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

3. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt & Company)

4. “The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois” by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers (Harper)

5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)

8. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

9. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)

10. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama Bin Laden and My Years as a Seal Team Warrior” by Robert O’Neill (Scribner Book Company)

2. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown and Company)

5. “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah (One World)

6. “Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids about Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!” by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Plata Publishing)

7. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)

8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)

9. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach (W. W. Norton & Company)

10. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf Publishing Group)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Attack of the Killer Komodos” by Summer Rachel Short (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

2. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

3. “The Graveyard Book” by Neil Gaiman (HarperCollins)

4. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)

5. “The Mutant Mushroom Takeover” by Summer Rachel Short (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

6. “Fable” by Adrienne Young (Wednesday Books)

7. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

8. “Dark and Shallow Lies” by Ginny Myers Sain (Razorbill)

9. “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats (Viking Books for Young Readers)

10. “A Kids Book About the Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carlos Moreno (A Kids Book About)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Rolling Stones discuss if 2021 tour will be their last

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'The Speckled Beauty,' by Rick Bragg
Books

Review: 'The Speckled Beauty,' by Rick Bragg

NONFICTION: An ornery, broken-down, used-up man and an ornery, broken-down, used-up dog find each other. "The Speckled Beauty" by Rick Bragg; Alfred A. Knopf (238 pages, $26) ——— Those of us with city dogs (what Rick Bragg calls "fancy dog people") might be aghast to read about the life of Speck, the rambunctious, mostly untrained, free-ranging and always-spoiling-for-a-fight rescue dog that ...

+2
His books on Rosa Parks and MLK were banned. Here’s what this South Florida author did
Books

His books on Rosa Parks and MLK were banned. Here’s what this South Florida author did

MIAMI — When South Florida writer Brad Meltzer learned that a Pennsylvania school board had banned his books “I am Rosa Parks” and “I am Martin Luther King, Jr.,” he knew he couldn’t ignore it. “If you’re taking the lessons of Rosa Parks, you have to fight back,” said the creator of the Ordinary People Change the World series, which profiles historic figures including Abraham Lincoln, Frida ...

Review: 'Bewilderment,' by Richard Powers
Books

Review: 'Bewilderment,' by Richard Powers

FICTION: A deeply moving story about an astrobiologist and his young son, anguished by the state of the planet. "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers; W.W. Norton (288 pages, $27.95) ——— As he did in his Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Overstory" — which the Financial Times called a "Great American Eco-Novel" — Richard Powers takes up the life of the natural world and its suffering at human hands in ...

Review: 'Reeling,' by Sarah Stonich
Books

Review: 'Reeling,' by Sarah Stonich

FICTION: The second novel in Sarah Stonich's planned trilogy tells a tender tale of fishing, fresh air and grief. "Reeling" by Sarah Stonich; University of Minnesota Press (276 pages, $15.95) ——— After reading a Sarah Stonich novel, I want to go fishing. I want to sit in a boat at dawn and plop a surface Rapala between fallen logs and reel it in across calm water. In her latest novel, "Reeling" ...

The lost manuscript of Kate DiCamillo
Books

The lost manuscript of Kate DiCamillo

Her new book, "The Beatryce Prophecy," sprang from a rediscovered draft that she had abandoned after the death of her beloved mother. MINNEAPOLIS — In August 2018, Kate DiCamillo was in the office of her Minneapolis home, sorting through a decade's worth of old papers and manuscripts, when she happened upon a stunning discovery — the first 40 pages of a long-abandoned, long-forgotten novel. ...

Dan Brown's ex-wife cites new Peacock series in bitter divorce fight
Books

Dan Brown's ex-wife cites new Peacock series in bitter divorce fight

"Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol," a series that premiered on Peacock last week featuring ace symbologist Robert Langdon, represents another high point in the lucrative career of one of the bestselling mystery authors of all time. But it also serves as a clue in someone else's quest — that of his ex-wife, Blythe Brown. The show is among several projects embroiled in a court battle over the ...

Review: 'Snowflake,' by Louise Nealon
Books

Review: 'Snowflake,' by Louise Nealon

FICTION: This debut novel is a darkly comic coming of age story of a young woman in Ireland. "Snowflake" by Louise Nealon; Harper (336 pages, $26.99) ——— In Louise Nealon's debut novel, "Snowflake," we are introduced to the world of life on a small Irish dairy farm by Debbie White, our 18-year-old narrator, who milks cows each day and prepares to enter university. While this may sound sweet ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Holt) Last week: — 2. "Harlem ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Apples Never Fall. Liane Moriarty. Holt 2. Harlem Shuffle. Colson ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News