OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
2. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
3. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt & Company)
4. “The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois” by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers (Harper)
5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)
6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)
8. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)
9. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)
10. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey Books)
NONFICTION
1. “The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama Bin Laden and My Years as a Seal Team Warrior” by Robert O’Neill (Scribner Book Company)
2. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown and Company)
5. “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah (One World)
6. “Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids about Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!” by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Plata Publishing)
7. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)
8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
9. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach (W. W. Norton & Company)
10. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf Publishing Group)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Attack of the Killer Komodos” by Summer Rachel Short (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
2. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)
3. “The Graveyard Book” by Neil Gaiman (HarperCollins)
4. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)
5. “The Mutant Mushroom Takeover” by Summer Rachel Short (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
6. “Fable” by Adrienne Young (Wednesday Books)
7. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)
8. “Dark and Shallow Lies” by Ginny Myers Sain (Razorbill)
9. “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats (Viking Books for Young Readers)
10. “A Kids Book About the Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carlos Moreno (A Kids Book About)