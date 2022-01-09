OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)
4. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)
7. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
8. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
9. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
10. “1984” by George Orwell (Signet Book)
NONFICTION
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)
4. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
5. “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
7. “Tall Grass, Big Dreams” by Tom Lindley (Full Circle Press)
8. “E.R. Nurses: True Stories from America’s Greatest Unsung Heroes” by James Patterson and Matthew Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little Brown and Company)
9. “The Comfortable Kitchen: 105 Laid-Back, Healthy, and Wholesome Recipes” by Alex Snodgrass (William Morrow & Company)
10. “The Hidden Histories of Houseplants: Fascinating Stories of Our Most-Loved Houseplants” by Alice Bailey (Hardie Grant Books)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Jan Brett’s the Nutcracker” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)
2. “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
3. “Stack the Cats” by Susie Ghahremani (Harry N. Abrams)
4. “I Love You as Big as Oklahoma” by Rose Rossner (Hometown World)
5. “You Have a Match” by Emma Lord (Wednesday Books)
6. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (Ember)
7. “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement C. Moore (Applesauce Press)
8. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
9. “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson (Kokila)
10. “Dark and Shallow Lies” by Ginny Myers Sain (Razorbill)