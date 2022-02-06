 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
0 Comments

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FICTION

1. “Devil House” by John Darnielle (MCD)

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

5. “Dune Messiah” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

6. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine Books)

7. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende (Ballantine Books)

10. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

NONFICTION

1. “Revelation for Today” by James M. Efird (Abingdon Press)

2. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

3. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

4. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

6. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)

7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

8. “Tall Grass, Big Dreams” by Tom Lindley (Full Circle Press)

9. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck (Forefront Books)

10. “The Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin (Harper)

CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Operation Do-Over” by Gordon Korman (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)

2. “Things That Grow” by Meredith Goldstein (Clarion Books)

3. “Ain’t Burned All the Bright” by Jason Reynolds (Atheneum Books)

4. “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

5. “Where Dreams Descend” by Janella Angeles (Wednesday Books)

6. “Pop-Up Peekaboo! I Love You” by DK (DK Publishing)

7. “I Love You As Big As Oklahoma” by Rose Rossner (Hometown World)

8. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)

9. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)

10. “The Last Cuentista” by Donna Barba Higuera (Levine Querido)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Moonfall"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A decade after her death, a rare look at young Whitney Houston in new book by Florida photographer
Books

A decade after her death, a rare look at young Whitney Houston in new book by Florida photographer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — As the 10th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death on Feb. 11 approaches, it is natural to focus on the mercurial singer’s tragic coda, the conclusion face down in a hotel bathtub at age 48. Bette Marshall, of Hallandale Beach, Florida, doesn’t remember Whitney that way at all — and she doesn’t want you to, either. Hence “Young Whitney,” Marshall’s new book of memories ...

Sweating for centuries: The long history of exercise
Books

Sweating for centuries: The long history of exercise

"Sweat: A History of Exercise" by Bill Hayes; Bloomsbury Publishing (256 pages, $28) ——— Run for your life. And swim, bike, and walk for it, too. Of course, if you don’t want to stick around for a healthy old age, don’t sweat it. Just don’t do it. You’ll get to the end a lot faster. But for thousands of years, people have known perspiration plus persistence results in a longer, happier life. ...

Books

Colette LaBouff appointed as Black Mountain Institute executive director

The Black Mountain Institute has a new executive director. On Friday, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, announced that Colette LaBouff will take the reins of the international literary center beginning June 1. She will replace John P. Tuman, who has served as interim executive director since March 2021 after Joshua Wolf Shenk departed after a Zoom incident. "We are so pleased to have ...

‘Maus’ ban makes Art Spiegelman’s Holocaust graphic novel an Amazon bestseller
Books

‘Maus’ ban makes Art Spiegelman’s Holocaust graphic novel an Amazon bestseller

Two editions of Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel “Maus,” about his parents’ experiences during the Holocaust, have become bestsellers after being banned by a Tennessee school board recently. “The Complete Maus” (1996) and “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History” (1986) broke onto Amazon’s top 20 list over the weekend and, as of Monday morning, hold the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on the ...

Review: 'The Pages,' by Hugo Hamilton
Books

Review: 'The Pages,' by Hugo Hamilton

A formally daring, richly rewarding book narrated by a novel that survived the Nazis' book-burning. "The Pages" by Hugo Hamilton; Alfred A. Knopf (272 pages, $27.95) ——— Just as fiction takes many inventive forms, so too does it have its share of original narrators, whether children or animals, the unborn or the undead. Occasionally a plucky author will take the ultimate creative risk and ...

What We’re Reading: Edmund White is the godfather of queer lit
Books

What We’re Reading: Edmund White is the godfather of queer lit

CHICAGO — About a week after Edmund White turned 82, we spoke on the phone. There was too much to ask. To be honest, it’s a little hard to know where to begin with Edmund White. Soon after he left Evanston, Illinois, not long after college, he became at editor at Saturday Review; soon after that, he cowrote “The Joy of Gay Sex.” At the time of the Stonewall uprising in 1969 (which he ...

Karla Peterson: In her breezy new novel, author Swan Huntley looks at the dark side of her La Jolla High life
Books

Karla Peterson: In her breezy new novel, author Swan Huntley looks at the dark side of her La Jolla High life

SAN DIEGO — For author Swan Huntley, the truths embedded in her third and latest novel were not stranger than fiction. But they were just as dramatic as anything she could have made up. Like the heroine of "Getting Clean With Stevie Green," Huntley grew up in La Jolla, California, where the beauty and ease of her outer life did not match the turbulence of her inner life. Like Stevie, Huntley ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 29, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Horsewoman" by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown) ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert