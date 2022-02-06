OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Devil House” by John Darnielle (MCD)
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
4. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)
5. “Dune Messiah” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
6. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine Books)
7. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
9. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende (Ballantine Books)
10. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
NONFICTION
1. “Revelation for Today” by James M. Efird (Abingdon Press)
2. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
3. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
4. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
8. “Tall Grass, Big Dreams” by Tom Lindley (Full Circle Press)
9. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck (Forefront Books)
10. “The Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin (Harper)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Operation Do-Over” by Gordon Korman (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)
2. “Things That Grow” by Meredith Goldstein (Clarion Books)
3. “Ain’t Burned All the Bright” by Jason Reynolds (Atheneum Books)
4. “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn (Margaret K. McElderry Books)
5. “Where Dreams Descend” by Janella Angeles (Wednesday Books)
6. “Pop-Up Peekaboo! I Love You” by DK (DK Publishing)
7. “I Love You As Big As Oklahoma” by Rose Rossner (Hometown World)
8. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)
9. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)
10. “The Last Cuentista” by Donna Barba Higuera (Levine Querido)