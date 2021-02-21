OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Sorrow and Bliss” by Meg Mason (Harper)
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “The Mask Falling” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury Publishing)
4. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria Books)
5. “Annie and the Wolves” by Andromeda Romano-Lax (Soho Press)
6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
7. “The Love Proof” by Madeleine Henry (Atria Books)
8. “The Removed” by Brandon Hobson (Ecco Press)
9. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Company)
10. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)
NONFICTION
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
2. “Dictionary of the Ponca People” by Louis V. Headman and Sean O’Neill (University of Nebraska Press)
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
4. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
5. “Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)
6. “Big Dirty Money: The Shocking Injustice and Unseen Cost of White Collar Crime” by Jennifer Taub (Viking)
7. “Mere Christianity” by C. S. Lewis (HarperOne)
8. “Lucky Enough: A Year of a Dad’s Daily Notes of Encouragement and Life Lessons to His Daughter” by Chris Yandle (Page Publishing, Inc)
9. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
10. “Walk In My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors” by James Patterson and Matthew Eversman (Little Brown and Company)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C. S. Lewis (HarperCollins)
2. “Angel of Greenwood” by Randi Pink (Feiwel & Friends)
3. “Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember” by Tim Tebow (Waterbrook Press)
4. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
5. “Uni the Unicorn: Uni’s First Sleepover” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal (Random House Books for Young Readers)
6. “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds (Candlewick Press)
7. “Bad Kitty Goes on Vacation” by Nick Bruel (Roaring Brook Press)
8. “Don’t Tell the Nazis” by Marsha Forchuk Skrypuch (Scholastic Inc.)
9. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
10. “Game Changer” by Neal Shusterman (Quill Tree Books)