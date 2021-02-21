 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “Sorrow and Bliss” by Meg Mason (Harper)

2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “The Mask Falling” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury Publishing)

4. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria Books)

5. “Annie and the Wolves” by Andromeda Romano-Lax (Soho Press)

6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

7. “The Love Proof” by Madeleine Henry (Atria Books)

8. “The Removed” by Brandon Hobson (Ecco Press)

9. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Company)

10. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “Dictionary of the Ponca People” by Louis V. Headman and Sean O’Neill (University of Nebraska Press)

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)

5. “Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

6. “Big Dirty Money: The Shocking Injustice and Unseen Cost of White Collar Crime” by Jennifer Taub (Viking)

7. “Mere Christianity” by C. S. Lewis (HarperOne)

8. “Lucky Enough: A Year of a Dad’s Daily Notes of Encouragement and Life Lessons to His Daughter” by Chris Yandle (Page Publishing, Inc)

9. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

10. “Walk In My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors” by James Patterson and Matthew Eversman (Little Brown and Company)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C. S. Lewis (HarperCollins)

2. “Angel of Greenwood” by Randi Pink (Feiwel & Friends)

3. “Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember” by Tim Tebow (Waterbrook Press)

4. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

5. “Uni the Unicorn: Uni’s First Sleepover” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds (Candlewick Press)

7. “Bad Kitty Goes on Vacation” by Nick Bruel (Roaring Brook Press)

8. “Don’t Tell the Nazis” by Marsha Forchuk Skrypuch (Scholastic Inc.)

9. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

10. “Game Changer” by Neal Shusterman (Quill Tree Books)

 

Books

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

'Made in China' documents cheap goods from forced-labor camps
Books

'Made in China' documents cheap goods from forced-labor camps

In Amelia Pang’s new nonfiction book, “Made in China: A Prisoner, An SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods,” Oregon mother Julie Keith opens a package of discounted Halloween decorations to find an SOS letter written by a Chinese political prisoner. From this letter, Keith learns that her purchase was assembled and packaged by a man named Sun Yi, imprisoned for campaigning ...

Why the book that inspired HBO's 'The Undoing' is so much better than the series
Books

Why the book that inspired HBO's 'The Undoing' is so much better than the series

Sometimes, the book is better. Like maybe a lot of you, I got pulled into "The Undoing" on HBO a couple of months back. A psychological thriller starring Nicole Kidman as a well-off New York City therapist and Hugh Grant as her debonair doctor husband who's definitely not what he seems (and possibly may be a murderer), it was a series that promised a lot (think "Big Little Lies," Manhattan ...

How Black soldiers helped end the US Civil War
Books

How Black soldiers helped end the US Civil War

“The Black Civil War Soldier: A Visual History of Conflict and Citizenship” by Deborah Willis; NYU Press (256 pages, $35) ——— It wasn’t just a war for freedom. It was a war for the future. Black soldiers during the Civil War weren’t just fighting for themselves. They were fighting for their children and all who came after. They were fighting for tomorrow. “The Black Civil War Soldier: A Visual ...

Tulsa library's Festival of Words honors Tommy Orange
Books

Tulsa library's Festival of Words honors Tommy Orange

Tommy Orange, a native of Oakland, California, is the author of "There There," published in 2018. The novel, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and won the PEN/Hemingway Award, follows 12 characters from Native communities.

Books

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin's 2. Faithless in Death. ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s) Last week: 1 2. ...

How to date — pandemic or not — from Hinge romance scientist Logan Ury
Books

How to date — pandemic or not — from Hinge romance scientist Logan Ury

Logan Ury knows modern dating is harder than it's ever been. For starters, the forces that used to narrow our choices — religion, community, class — have broken down, enlarging the dating pool even before the advent of dating apps and sites. Now, hundreds of potential partners appear on our screens at a clip — a paralyzing paradox of choice. Social media connects us but makes it easier for ...

