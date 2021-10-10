 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)

2. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)

4. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead Books)

5. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

6. “Exhalation” by Ted Chiang (Vintage)

7. “Butcher Pen Road” by Kris Lackey (Blackstone Publishing)

8. “The Spiderling” by Marcia Preston (Roadrunner Press)

9. “A Whiff of Life and Death” by David Wilson-Burns (Kentstead Media)

10. “Under the Whispering Door” by T. J. Klune (Tor Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence” by Anita Hill (Viking)

2. “Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family” by Trisha Yearwood (Mariner Books)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight for Freedom, and the Men Who Tried to Make Her Disappear” by Kate Moore (Sourcebooks)

6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

7. “A Fire in the Wilderness: The First Battle Between Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee” by John Reeves (Pegasus Books)

8. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

9. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

10. “No Cure for Being Human: (And Other Truths I Need to Hear)” by Kate Bowler (Random House)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Autumn’s Tithe” by Hannah Parker (Counterpoise Press)

2. “The Vanderbeekers Make a Wish” by Karina Yan Glaser (Clarion Books)

3. “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books for Young Readers)

4. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

5. “These Violent Delights” by Chloe Gong (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

6. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

7. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

8. “Barb the Last Berzerker” by Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

9. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Group)

10. “The Sword of Summer” by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

