OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

2. “In the Tall Grass” by Stephen King and Joe Hill (IBD Publishing)

3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

4. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “Finlay Donovan Is Killing It” by Elle Cosimano (Minotaur Books)

6. “The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett” by Annie Lyons (William Morrow & Company)

7. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “Hummingbird Salamander” by Jeff Vandermeer (MCD)

9. “The Removed” by Brandon Hobson (Ecco Press)

10 “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Group)

NONFICTION

1. “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants” by George W. Bush (Crown Publishing Group)

2. “Beautiful Booze: Stylish Cocktails to Make at Home” by Natalie Migliarini and James Stevenson (Countryman Press)

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “Hope is a Verb: My Journey of Impossible Transformation” by Amy Downs (PTFTB LLC)

6. “Tulsa 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

7. “Broken (In the Best Possible Way)” by Jenny Lawson (Henry Holt & Company)

8.“The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

10. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf Publishing Group)

CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed a Rose!” by Lucille Colandro (Scholastic Inc.)

2. “The Good Egg” by Jory John (HarperCollins)

3. “Ignite the Sun” by Hanna C. Howard (Blink)

4. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

5. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Harry N. Abrams)

6. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Qurayash Ali Lansana (Calliope Group)

7. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)

8. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

9. “Last Kids on Earth: Thrilling Tales” by Max Brallier (Viking Books for Young Readers)

10. “Pirate Stew” by Neil Gaiman (Quill Tree Books)

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

 

