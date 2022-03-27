 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “Pity the Movie Lover” by Martha Kemm Landes (Elemar Publishing)

2. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton (Little Brown and Company)

3. “TIG” by Sunni Mercer (Storied Publishing)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Shadows Reel” by C. J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay Books)

7. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley Books)

8. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Company)

9. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T. J. Klune (Tor Books)

10. “The Cartographers” by Peng Shepherd (William Morrow & Company)

NONFICTION

1. “Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary and Thesaurus” by Merriam-Webster Inc (Merriam-Webster, Inc.)

2. “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)

3. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck with Justin Trask Haskins (Forefront Books)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon Books)

6. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

7. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

8. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

9. “Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life” by Lulu Miller (Simon & Schuster)

10. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General” by William P. Barr (William Morrow & Company)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

2. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

3. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

4. “Goodnight Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools

5. “Sweetest Kulu” by Celina Kalluk (Inhabit Media)

6. “All of Us Villains” by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman (Tor Teen)

7. “One Sheep, Two Sheep” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)

8. “Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” by Brandy Colbert (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)

9. “B Is for Breathe: The ABCs of Coping with Fussy and Frustrating Feelings” by Melissa Munro Boyd (Melissa Boyd)

10. “Never Touch a Panda” by Rosie Greening (Make Believe Ideas)

