OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

CHICAGO — “I still have to face these people,” Christie Tate says, tugging her pandemic mask into place, then sinking her head into the pillowy folds of her long black parka. “Twice a week!” Wind runs off the lake and across Hyde Park; it’s colder than expected, grayer and flatter. “The problem is,” she continues, “I’m a people pleaser. And I want everyone to always like me, and when you write ...