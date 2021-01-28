 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “The Prophets” by Robert Jones, Jr. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “There There” by Tommy Orange (Vintage)

3. “When the Light of the World was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry” edited by Joy Harjo, Leanne Howe and Jennifer Foerster (W. W. Norton & Company)

4. “The Liar’s Dictionary” by Eley Williams (Doubleday Books)

5. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

6. “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)

7. “1984” by George Orwell (Signet Book)

8. “Outlawed” by Anna North (Bloomsbury Publishing)

9. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

10. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

 NONFICTION

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life” by George Saunders (Random House)

4. “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May (Riverhead Books)

5. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown Publishing Group)

6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)

7. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Saving Freedom: Truman, the Cold War, and the Fight for Western Civilization” by Joe Scarborough (Harper)

9. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

10. “Abe: Abraham Lincoln In His Times” by David S. Reynolds (Penguin Press)

CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Bad Kitty Goes on Vacation” by Nick Bruel (Roaring Brook Press)

2. “Every Single Lie” by Rachel Vincent (Bloomsbury YA)

3. “Bad Kitty Vs. the Babysitter” by Nick Bruel (Roaring Brook Press)

4. “Happy Birthday, Bad Kitty” by Nick Bruel (Roaring Brook Press)

5. “Bad Kitty Joins the Team” by Nick Bruel (Square Fish)

6. “Angel of Greenwood” by Randi Pink (Feiwel & Friends)

7. “Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas (Balzer + Bray/Harperteen)

8. “Bad Kitty Gets a Bath” by Nick Bruel (Roaring Brook Press)

9. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

10. “Outside, Inside” by LeUyen Pham (Roaring Press Books)

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

