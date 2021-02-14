OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)
2. “The Removed” by Brandon Hobson (Ecco Press)
3. “My Year Abroad” by Chang-Rae Lee (Riverhead Books)
4. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
5. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)
6. “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)
7. “The Push” by Ashley Audrain (Pamela Dorman Books)
8. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group)
9. “The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon Books)
10. “The Best of R.A. Lafferty” by R. A. Lafferty (Tor Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Walks on the Ground: A Tribal History of the Ponca Nation” by Louis V. Headman (University of Nebraska Press)
2. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
4. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown Publishing Group)
5. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)
6. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing Group)
7. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
8. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)
9. “Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age” by Annalee Newitz (W. W. Norton & Company)
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “I Face the Wind” by Vicki Cobb (HarperCollins)
2. “It Will Be Ok: A Story of Empathy, Kindness, and Friendship” by Lisa Katzenberger (Sourcebooks Explore)
3. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)
4. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
5. “The Farm That Mac Built” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
6. “Wild Symphony” by Dan Brown (Rodale Kids)
7. “The Boy Who Failed Show and Tell” by Jordan Sonnenblick (Scholastic Press)
8. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
9. “Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
10. “Sulwe” by Lupita Nyong’o (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.