OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

ST. LOUIS — The back hardwood stairs of the historic Taille de Noyer, an antebellum home in Florissant, Missouri that started as a two-room log cabin for fur traders, tell many stories. The stairs are worn and dipped in the middle, points out the foreword of a new book about slavery in north St. Louis County. “Let us remember that some of the feet on those steps did not walk there by choice, ...