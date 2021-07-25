 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W.W. Norton & Co.)

2. “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage)

3. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino (Harper Perennial)

4. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

5. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)

6. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Walking Through Needles” by Heather Levy (Polis Books)

9. “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon Books)

10. “Tender Is the Flesh” by Augustina Bazterrica (Scribner Book Co.)

NONFICTION

1. “At War With Corruption: A Biography of Bill Price, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma” by Michael J. Hightower (2 Cities Press)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

4. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green (Dutton Books)

5. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

6. “Oklahoma Pride” by Gary Raskob (Full Circle Press)

7. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W.W. Norton & Co.)

8. “Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons” by John Paul Brammer (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown and Co.)

10. “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton Books)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

2. “The World Needs More Purple People” by Kristen Bell (Random House Books for Young Readers)

3. “Bowling Buddies” by H.A.M. Westring (Independently Published)

4. “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister (Northsouth Books)

5. “Goodnight OKC” by Junior League of OKC (Junior League of OKC)

6. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Quraysh Ali Lansana and Najah-Amatullah Hylton (Calliope Group)

7. “The Girl and the Dinosaur” by Hollie Hughes (Bloomsbury Publishing)

8. “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt (Philomel Books)

9. “House of Salt and Sorrows” by Erin A. Craig (Ember)

10. “Lessons of a Turtle” by Sandy Gringas (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

