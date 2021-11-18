 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)

3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

4. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

6. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)

7. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

8. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)

9. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)

10. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt & Company)

NONFICTION

1. “The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life” by David Brooks (Random House Trade)

2. “Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

3. “Road to Character” by David Brooks (Random House Trade)

4. “Social Animal: The Hidden Sources of Love, Character, and Achievement” by David Brooks (Random House Trade)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

6. “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton Books)

7. “Death in a Promised Land: The Tulsa Race Riot of 1921” by Scott Ellsworth (LSU Press)

8. “Goodwill: More Than a Store” by Jim Priest and Bob Burke (Oklahoma Hall of Fame Publishing)

9. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

10. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown and Company)

CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Fang of Bonfire Crossing” by Brad McLelland (Square Fish)

2. “Chez Bob” by Bob Shea (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

3. “Legends of the Lost Causes” by Brad McLelland (Square Fish)

4. “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)

5. “Crash, Splash, or Moo!” by Bob Shea (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

6. “Aaron Slater, Illustrator” by Andrea Beaty (Harry N. Abrams)

7. “Key of Skeleton Peak” by Brad McLelland (Henry Holt & Company)

8. “The Christmas Pig” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)

9. “Santa Jaws” by Bridget Heos (Henry Holt & Company)

10. “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister (Northsouth Books)

