OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley Books)
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
3. “The Priory of the Orange Tree” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury Publishing)
4. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)
5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)
6. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)
7. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
9. “Written In the Stars” by Alexandria Bellefleur (Avon Books)
10. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)
NONFICTION
1. “Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light: Essays” by Helen Ellis (Doubleday Books)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
3. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
4. “At War With Corruption: A Biography of Bill Price, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma” by Michael Hightower (2 Cities Press)
5. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green (Dutton Books)
6. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown and Company)
7. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)
8. “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot” by Mikki Kendall (Penguin Books)
9. “The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig (Penguin Life)
10. “Oklahoma Pride” by Gary Raskob (Full Circle Press)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)
2. “The Cruel Prince” by Holly Black (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
3. “Fable” by Adrienne Young (Wednesday Books)
4. “The Hazel Wood” by Melissa Albert (Flatiron Books)
5. “Goodnight Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
6. “House of Salt and Sorrows” by Erin A. Craig (Ember)
7. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley (Henry Holt & Company)
8. “Glass Sword” by Victoria Aveyard (Harperteen)
9. “The Gravity of Us” by Phil Stamper (Bloomsbury YA)
10. “These Violent Delights” by Chloe Gong (Margaret K. McElderry Books)