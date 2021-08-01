 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley Books)

2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

3. “The Priory of the Orange Tree” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury Publishing)

4. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)

5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

6. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

7. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

9. “Written In the Stars” by Alexandria Bellefleur (Avon Books)

10. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light: Essays” by Helen Ellis (Doubleday Books)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

4. “At War With Corruption: A Biography of Bill Price, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma” by Michael Hightower (2 Cities Press)

5. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green (Dutton Books)

6. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown and Company)

7. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)

8. “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot” by Mikki Kendall (Penguin Books)

9. “The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig (Penguin Life)

10. “Oklahoma Pride” by Gary Raskob (Full Circle Press)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

2. “The Cruel Prince” by Holly Black (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

3. “Fable” by Adrienne Young (Wednesday Books)

4. “The Hazel Wood” by Melissa Albert (Flatiron Books)

5. “Goodnight Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

6. “House of Salt and Sorrows” by Erin A. Craig (Ember)

7. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley (Henry Holt & Company)

8. “Glass Sword” by Victoria Aveyard (Harperteen)

9. “The Gravity of Us” by Phil Stamper (Bloomsbury YA)

10. “These Violent Delights” by Chloe Gong (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

What Hollywood took from Mena Suvari
Books

What Hollywood took from Mena Suvari

There are so many things Mena Suvari never wanted you to know. And there were ghosts of her past all over this town, willing to keep her secrets. Like the woman she ran into once at Whole Foods — a woman with whom she'd had a threesome. “I was mortified, because I was famous then, and she knew me when I wasn’t,” recalls Suvari, one of the most popular young actresses around the turn of the ...

Mark Bittman is already disappointed in President Biden
Books

Mark Bittman is already disappointed in President Biden

Few people have had as much to say about the American diet as Mark Bittman. Between his bestselling cookbooks, four television series and 30-year run covering food for the New York Times, Bittman, 71, entrenched himself in America’s kitchens. But his latest tome goes further than teaching readers what to eat and why. With a multi-millennial sweep, he uses cuisine to track the evolution of Homo ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Black Ice: A Thriller" by Brad Thor (Atria) Last week: — 2. "The ...

Review: 'Better to Have Gone,' by Akash Kapur
Books

Review: 'Better to Have Gone,' by Akash Kapur

NONFICTION: A fascinating memoir about a Utopian city in India — which proves less than ideal. "Better to Have Gone" by Akash Kapur; Scribner (344 pages, $27) ——— The most surprising aspect of Akash Kapur's "Better to Have Gone: Love, Death, and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville" is the author's well-disposed view of the leaders, beliefs and practices of Auroville, a planned city founded in ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Black Ice. Brad Thor. Atria 2. The Cellist. Daniel Silva. Harper 3. ...

Review: 'Godspeed,' by Nickolas Butler
Books

Review: 'Godspeed,' by Nickolas Butler

FICTION: This thriller hinges on the allure of fast riches and the perils of misplaced ambition. "Godspeed" by Nickolas Butler; Putnam (352 pages, $27) ——— It's not hard to understand. Three buddies struggling to keep their Wyoming construction business afloat get a call from a California lawyer who wants them to finish building her mansion, and they think: This could be "the house that would ...

Review: 'The Turnout,' by Megan Abbott
Books

Review: 'The Turnout,' by Megan Abbott

FICTION: This beautifully accomplished thriller about sex and family secrets is set in the high-stakes world of ballet. "The Turnout" by Megan Abbott; G.P. Putnam's Sons (352 pages, $27) ——— Dara, the heroine of Megan Abbott's new thriller, "The Turnout," has spent her life in her mother's shadow. Together with her sister Marie and husband Charlie — who was once their mother's star pupil — ...

Review: 'Below the Edge of Darkness,' by Edith Widder
Books

Review: 'Below the Edge of Darkness,' by Edith Widder

NONFICTION: This enthralling memoir recounts the lifetime work of a marine biologist trying to see into the dark depths of the oceans. "Below the Edge of Darkness" by Edith Widder; Random House (352 pages, $28) ——— Bioluminescence is one of those words, six science-sounding syllables, that might make some readers back away slowly. Such hesitation would be a shame, however, if it stops anyone ...

Breaking News