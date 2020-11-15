OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “The Book Collectors: A Band of Syrian Rebels and the Stories That Carried Them Through the War” by Delphine Minoui (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

5. “Tecumseh and the Prophet: The Shawnee Brothers Who Defied a Nation” by Peter Cozzens (Knopf Publishing Group)

6. “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents” by Pete Souza (Voracious)

7. “Furious Hours: Fraud, Murder, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep (Vintage)

8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)

9. “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker (Doubleday Books)

10. “Master of None: How a Jack-Of-All-Trades Can Still Reach the Top” by Cliff Hudson (Harper Business)

CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)