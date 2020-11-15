OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
3. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
4. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)
5. “The Dog of the South” by Charles Portis (Overlook Press)
6. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Viking)
7. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
8. “Magic Lessons: The Prequel to Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster)
9. “The Sentinel: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte Press)
10. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
NONFICTION
1. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)
2. “Union: A Democrat, A Republican and a Search for Common Ground” by Jordan Blashek and Christopher Haugh (Little Brown and Company)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “The Book Collectors: A Band of Syrian Rebels and the Stories That Carried Them Through the War” by Delphine Minoui (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
5. “Tecumseh and the Prophet: The Shawnee Brothers Who Defied a Nation” by Peter Cozzens (Knopf Publishing Group)
6. “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents” by Pete Souza (Voracious)
7. “Furious Hours: Fraud, Murder, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep (Vintage)
8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
9. “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker (Doubleday Books)
10. “Master of None: How a Jack-Of-All-Trades Can Still Reach the Top” by Cliff Hudson (Harper Business)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)
2. “The Couch Potato” by Jory John (HarperCollins)
3. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
4. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-Winning Stamped from the Beginning” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
5. “Cozy” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)
6. “Dear Justyce” by Nic Stone (Crown Books for Young Readers)
7. “I Voted: Making a Choice Makes a Difference” by Mark Shulman (Neal Porter Books)
8. “When Stars are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)
9. “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
10. “Class Act” by Jerry Craft (Quill Tree Books)
